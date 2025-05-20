This County In The Heart Of Sweden's South Offers Trails And Scandinavian Charm At A Slower Pace

Sweden's southernmost county of Skåne isn't likely the first place that comes to mind when you think of an arctic Scandinavian escape to the country's frigid landscapes. Unlike the country's fairytale castles, national parks, and trend-setting cities in the region of Gothenburg, Skåne's overlooked, pastoral identity works to its advantage. The pace of life is gentle here, the food is locally sourced, and the area's charm is as plentiful as the scenic trails and white-sand beaches that dot the region.

Skåne is also incredibly easy to get to, situated right across the water from Copenhagen. The 5-mile-long Øresund Bridge — centerpiece of the Nordic noir crime drama TV series "The Bridge" — connects Denmark to Malmö, the largest urban center in Skåne, which hosts its own international airport. Malmö also happens to have the highest number of pubs and restaurants per capita in all of Sweden and makes an excellent base for exploring the smaller towns of Lund and Ystad in the area. Head south for crystal-clear water and relaxing beaches, east for romantic fishing hamlets, or north for otherworldly hikes deep into evergreen forests.

Much of Skåne's laid-back feeling stems from the way it embraces the pace of nature and the seasons that define it. Hike the famous Skåneleden Trail, kayak along the southern coast, or take a breezy bike ride through idyllic farmland. Better yet, kick back with a beer and do absolutely nothing while taking in the romantic views over a bonfire. Whatever you do, don't rush — Skåne rewards an easy tempo. The region is a stellar introduction to the country's outdoor lifestyle.