This Eastern Kentucky Resort Offers A Luxury Lodging Experience In The Heart Of The Red River Gorge Area

If you're ready to retreat from your busy life and rent a cabin in the woods, the perfect spot awaits in eastern Kentucky. Set in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains is the Daniel Boone National Forest, which encompasses more than 700,000 acres of rugged landscapes. Nestled between these two geographical wonders is the popular Red River Gorge area, home to the Cliffview Resort, a luxurious home base for your next rustic vacation.

Slightly over 1 hour from Lexington, Kentucky and the Blue Grass Airport (LEX), the resort is easy to get to by car. Cliffview is also within 2 or 3 hours of other major cities such as Louisville, Cincinnati, and Knoxville. Cliffview Resort is located in the city of Campton, Kentucky. If you're traveling to Campton from the airport, be sure to make a pit stop at the secret, eerie Nada Tunnel, a historic tunnel known as the gateway to the Red River Gorge. Make sure to watch for oncoming traffic as the narrow sandstone tunnel can only accommodate one vehicle at a time. As you venture onwards towards Campton, pay a visit to the serene, under-the-radar lake town of Slade, located less than 20 minutes away from Cliffview Resort.