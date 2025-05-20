This Eastern Kentucky Resort Offers A Luxury Lodging Experience In The Heart Of The Red River Gorge Area
If you're ready to retreat from your busy life and rent a cabin in the woods, the perfect spot awaits in eastern Kentucky. Set in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains is the Daniel Boone National Forest, which encompasses more than 700,000 acres of rugged landscapes. Nestled between these two geographical wonders is the popular Red River Gorge area, home to the Cliffview Resort, a luxurious home base for your next rustic vacation.
Slightly over 1 hour from Lexington, Kentucky and the Blue Grass Airport (LEX), the resort is easy to get to by car. Cliffview is also within 2 or 3 hours of other major cities such as Louisville, Cincinnati, and Knoxville. Cliffview Resort is located in the city of Campton, Kentucky. If you're traveling to Campton from the airport, be sure to make a pit stop at the secret, eerie Nada Tunnel, a historic tunnel known as the gateway to the Red River Gorge. Make sure to watch for oncoming traffic as the narrow sandstone tunnel can only accommodate one vehicle at a time. As you venture onwards towards Campton, pay a visit to the serene, under-the-radar lake town of Slade, located less than 20 minutes away from Cliffview Resort.
Rent private rooms and cabins at Cliffview Resort
There are a few different options for accommodations at Cliffview Resort, depending on how many people you're traveling with and the type of experience you're looking for. For a more classic hotel-style stay, consider one of the private suites in the Cliffview Lodge, which include free continental breakfast. The Standard Room includes a walk-out to the shared wraparound porch, complete with porch swings for relaxing and soaking up the gorgeous views. The King and Queen Room options are slightly larger, but do not offer direct access to the porch. The lodge has a communal kitchen and large living room with a stone fireplace, leather couches, and cozy chairs.
If you're visiting with a larger group or simply prefer more privacy, the resort also has four exclusive cabin rentals. The Retreat, The Wilderness, and Shawnee Run Cabins all include 11 bedrooms, while The Lakeside Cabin is the largest with 12. Each comes with a full kitchen, living room, home theater with tiered seating, large hot tub, barbecue, fire pit, and an outdoor deck with Adirondack chairs and tables. The Lakeside Cabin and Wilderness Cabin also enjoy private lake access for fishing. The resort is a popular destination for special events like reunions, weddings, and corporate retreats, with a team of staff to help plan group outings and a 200-person venue complete with DJs and photographers.
Excursions and dining in Red River Gorge
Cliffview Resort's prime location in the Red River Gorge offers many opportunities for thrilling outdoor adventures — and the fun starts right on the resort's grounds. Guests can book ziplining tours on the property and catch stunning views as they soar 300 feet above the gorge. Thrill-seekers can tackle 600 miles of nearby hiking trails through the Daniel Boone National Forest. On the more beginner-friendly side is the Sky Bridge Red River Gorge, or for something more challenging, head to the Swift Camp Creek Trail.
Red River Gorge is known as one of the best areas for rock climbing anywhere in the world. Thanks to its natural sandstone arches and cliffs, the area offers thousands of climbing routes that are ideal for both newbies and pros alike. Kayaking is another popular pastime in Red River Gorge. Take it easy with a leisurely paddle on the river, kick it up a notch with an 8-mile adventure, or venture underground on a kayaking tour through Kentucky's abandoned limestone mine, a surreal paddler's paradise.
If you don't feel like cooking at the resort's kitchen after a day of excursions, check out one of the fantastic local restaurants. Red River Rockhouse is a farm-to-table cafe known for its grass-fed burgers and massive burritos. Hop's is an open-air joint, loved by locals for its large beer selection and rotating menu of dishes with locally-sourced ingredients. Kentucky is known for its barbecue and RedPoint Barbeque doesn't disappoint, with a menu of brisket, pulled pork, and other favorites that hit the spot.