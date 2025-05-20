The Secret Way To Beat The Crowds And See America's Largest Fourth Of July Fireworks Display In New York
If you love fireworks, the best place to experience them might just be New York, New York. From the world's largest digital art exhibition in Times Square to the glowing lights of the NYC skyline, New York is known for its breathtaking light shows, so it's no surprise that the city that never sleeps also goes all out with its Independence Day celebrations. The largest fireworks display in the entire United States can be found in New York City, right over the East River. The display is launched from the Brooklyn Bridge for the whole city to see, so if you're on a budget and looking for an outdoor activity in New York, you're in luck. If you are willing to spend some money for a better view, however, consider seeing this vibrant, explosive fireworks display from the water.
While you might not immediately think of getting in a boat to see 4th of July fireworks in Manhattan, it can be the absolute best way to get a good vantage point for a view that isn't blocked by towering skyscrapers. Considering the fireworks are going to be over the water anyway, a boat can get you a better view. There are multiple different companies that offer cruises on the 4th of July specifically to let their patrons see the fireworks up close.
What cruises can you take around New York City to see the 4th of July Fireworks?
The best views of New York City's skyline are from cruises, a tourist trap that's totally worth it. The same goes for fireworks. If you want to see New York City in her glimmering best, a boat can be the way to go. Don't expect them to be cheap, especially at night on Independence Day. Companies like Circle Line and Seastreak, which offer boat trips around the city year-round, make special journeys to spots with good views of the fireworks on July 4. At time of writing, you can expect to pay between $110 and $270 per person. though you can of course go bigger and more expensive. Some cruise lines offer hours-long party cruises to celebrate the holiday with prices of over $400 per person.
Depending on which trips you book, you can expect dinner, dancing, and unlimited drinks. Many of these cruises pick up from different ports, so make sure to check which pickup point is most cost-effective for you. Be aware that many of the cruises which don't have drinks and food included still sell those things onboard, so if you want them, you might end up spending even more buying them à la carte.