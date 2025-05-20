The Secret Way To Beat The Crowds And See America's Largest Fourth Of July Fireworks Display In New York

If you love fireworks, the best place to experience them might just be New York, New York. From the world's largest digital art exhibition in Times Square to the glowing lights of the NYC skyline, New York is known for its breathtaking light shows, so it's no surprise that the city that never sleeps also goes all out with its Independence Day celebrations. The largest fireworks display in the entire United States can be found in New York City, right over the East River. The display is launched from the Brooklyn Bridge for the whole city to see, so if you're on a budget and looking for an outdoor activity in New York, you're in luck. If you are willing to spend some money for a better view, however, consider seeing this vibrant, explosive fireworks display from the water.

While you might not immediately think of getting in a boat to see 4th of July fireworks in Manhattan, it can be the absolute best way to get a good vantage point for a view that isn't blocked by towering skyscrapers. Considering the fireworks are going to be over the water anyway, a boat can get you a better view. There are multiple different companies that offer cruises on the 4th of July specifically to let their patrons see the fireworks up close.