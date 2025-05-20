The Incredible, One-Of-A-Kind Cambodian Resort Where You Have To Zipline Over A Waterfall To Reach The Lobby

Most hotel arrivals are forgettable — maybe you take a boat ride here, a private flight there, but usually just a standard cab ride. Shinta Mani Wild, one of three partner properties in Cambodia, delivers something far more thrilling. A highlight of the experience, at this hotel guests zipline into the resort lobby, cruising over the Cambodian forest and its roaring waterfalls. Instead of a traditional butler service, Shinta Mani guests are taken care of by an Adventure Butler who curates bespoke adventures and activities based on your personal fitness level and interests. Tucked deep in the Cambodian wilderness, it's safe to say Shinta Mani Wild is one of a kind.

The resort is around three hours from the airport in Phnom Penh — Cambodia's capital city and a tourist-friendly haven – with private transfers arranged by Shinta Mani. The real adventure begins on a seven-story tower above the jungle. Here, you'll hand over your luggage, strap into a harness, and leap off the platform into the treetops. The zipline stretches 320 meters, and includes a mid-air transit station before soaring once more, reaching speeds of around 30 miles per hour. It's not a long ride, but it sure is a heart-racing, unforgettable way to check in.

Set on 400 acres of wild forest spanning the Bokor, Cardamon, and Kirirom National Parks (which are some of Cambodia's first private nature reserves), Shinta Mani offers much more than an adrenaline-fueled arrival. The zipline soars over the Thmor Rung River and the beautiful Raging Sisters Waterfalls before reaching a soft landing at the hotel bar, where a cool towel and a welcome refreshment awaits. It's thrilling, scenic, and totally unique. But beyond the adventure, the resort is deeply committed to conservation, working to protect the surrounding national parks and its native species from threats like mining and logging.