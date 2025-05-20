The Incredible, One-Of-A-Kind Cambodian Resort Where You Have To Zipline Over A Waterfall To Reach The Lobby
Most hotel arrivals are forgettable — maybe you take a boat ride here, a private flight there, but usually just a standard cab ride. Shinta Mani Wild, one of three partner properties in Cambodia, delivers something far more thrilling. A highlight of the experience, at this hotel guests zipline into the resort lobby, cruising over the Cambodian forest and its roaring waterfalls. Instead of a traditional butler service, Shinta Mani guests are taken care of by an Adventure Butler who curates bespoke adventures and activities based on your personal fitness level and interests. Tucked deep in the Cambodian wilderness, it's safe to say Shinta Mani Wild is one of a kind.
The resort is around three hours from the airport in Phnom Penh — Cambodia's capital city and a tourist-friendly haven – with private transfers arranged by Shinta Mani. The real adventure begins on a seven-story tower above the jungle. Here, you'll hand over your luggage, strap into a harness, and leap off the platform into the treetops. The zipline stretches 320 meters, and includes a mid-air transit station before soaring once more, reaching speeds of around 30 miles per hour. It's not a long ride, but it sure is a heart-racing, unforgettable way to check in.
Set on 400 acres of wild forest spanning the Bokor, Cardamon, and Kirirom National Parks (which are some of Cambodia's first private nature reserves), Shinta Mani offers much more than an adrenaline-fueled arrival. The zipline soars over the Thmor Rung River and the beautiful Raging Sisters Waterfalls before reaching a soft landing at the hotel bar, where a cool towel and a welcome refreshment awaits. It's thrilling, scenic, and totally unique. But beyond the adventure, the resort is deeply committed to conservation, working to protect the surrounding national parks and its native species from threats like mining and logging.
Shinta Mani Wild is pure luxury immersed in raw nature
Once you've unzipped from your harness and sipped your welcome drink, you'll be escorted to one of just 15 freestanding tents. Don't let the word 'tent' fool you — these are high-end canvas-covered suites designed by interior design expert Bill Bensley. Raised on stilts along the river, they offer a seamless integration between indoor and outdoor living, with covered decks and bathtubs overlooking the rushing water. Reminiscent of the breathtaking open-air hotel rooms in the African Bush, all the rooms are unique and impeccably designed with a vintage old-world-meets-rugged-jungle-safari style. Interiors feature regional touches like hardwood cabinetry, antique maps, and hand-selected oriental fabrics, all accented with eclectic curios — a tasteful nod to the 17th century explorer era.
There are several tent types to choose from, typically categorized as Two Bedroom Tents, Waterfall Tents, or Wild Tents. Each one has its own personality. One pays tribute to Cambodian royalty, another to First Lady Jackie Kennedy, while others are dedicated to the Shinta Mani Foundation, legendary conservationists, and even National Geographic, which named the lodge a top hotel in 2024.
What makes Shinta Mani Wild so special is the freedom to shape your own adventure, whether you're after a high-energy experience or a relaxing reboot. In the words of Tim W., "Lots to do, or do nothing. Either way you'll love Shinta Mani Wild." For those with a taste for action, your personal Adventure Butler can arrange treks, kayaking trips, river safaris, and anti-poaching excursions. Prefer a more laid-back day? Lounge by the pool with all-day food and drinks at your fingertips. For ultimate indulgence, the Khmer Tonics Spa offers treatments in your tent, beside the river, by the pool, or in spa treatment rooms.
Everything you need to know about staying at Shinta Mani Wild
Shinta Mani Wild is an all-inclusive resort, meaning everything from meals and experiences to transfers, wellness activities like yoga, and unlimited spa treatments is covered in one upfront cost. Your dedicated Bensley Butler will ensure a seamless experience, whether it's identifying an animal sound, organizing a meal under the stars, or helping you find the best phone reception. Grace C. summed it up: "He [Adventure Butler Bong Robin] was incredibly patient with all our questions and made sure we had everything we needed. His attention to detail was truly remarkable." With customisable activities like boat trips and picnics by the waterfall, the experience is tailored to your preferences.
The resort continues to impress in the food and beverage department. Sustainability is at the heart of every meal, with many ingredients locally sourced and grown. The resort partners with the Shinta Mani Foundation, hiring its graduates to help source, prepare, and serve food at The Headquarters, the resort's restaurant. As for The Landing Zone, where guests quite literally land from the zipline, think of it as a lobby bar. Here, skilled mixologists craft bespoke drinks using ingredients from the jungle, even offering lessons on how to make your favourite cocktail.
Luxury of this caliber doesn't come cheap. Shinta Mani Wild has a three-night minimum stay, but they do offer occasional Stay 3, Pay 2 packages. A Wild Tent starts at $2,508 per night for two guests (taxes and fees included), while a Waterfall Tent costs $3,169 if booked through the official reservation platform. Prices are in U.S.D., since Cambodia is one of many travel destinations that accept the U.S. Dollar. The best time to visit is during the dry season, from November through April.