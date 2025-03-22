The Best Resorts With Breathtaking Open-Air Hotel Rooms

For any traveler who likes to feel connected to nature, camping is undoubtedly a great option, especially if you find gorgeous campgrounds in the Caribbean. You are self-sufficient, have minimal impact on the landscape, and can hop in and out of your surroundings with the simple operation of a zippered flap. But if you like your outdoor lodging a little more plush, consider booking a room at a resort with breathtaking open-air rooms.

These properties, generally in destinations that are scenic, and predictably dry, take the nature experience up a notch. They are located all over the world, and let guests enjoy all the perks of being outdoors, and possibly sleeping outside, without them having to give up their creature comforts. For a nature enthusiast, or anyone with a passing interest in what it's like to sleep out in the open, this kind of set-up is hard to beat. We consulted blogs to find the best of them.