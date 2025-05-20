Florida's Largest Winery Is A Quick Trip From Orlando With Award-Winning Tastes, Food Fests, And Grape Stomps

When you think of things to do in Orlando, Florida, amusement parks are probably at the top of the list. However, there are plenty of incredible things to do in the Magic City other than visiting places like Disney World and Universal Studios. While those iconic attractions help define Orlando's global reputation, the adventure doesn't stop at thrill rides. Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, for example, located just over a 30-minute drive northwest of Orlando International Airport, offers a different kind of escape.

As Florida's largest winery, it trades the rush of a rollercoaster for the smooth sip of a freshly poured Syrah. Lakeridge's 127-acre estate may not resemble Italy's best destination for wine lovers or California's iconic wine region (which is like the U.S. version of Tuscany); however, it has a charm and flavor all its own, and visitors agree. The winery has received close to five stars with over 1,700 reviews on Google Reviews.

With guided winery tours and tastings, visitors can see the winemaking process from start to finish, getting an inside look at everything from grape to glass. Beyond the vineyards and fermentation tanks, guests can also immerse themselves in the region's vibrant wine culture by joining a welcoming community at lively festivals that celebrate all things wine ... some can even get their feet dirty in a grape stomp!