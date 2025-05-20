Florida's Largest Winery Is A Quick Trip From Orlando With Award-Winning Tastes, Food Fests, And Grape Stomps
When you think of things to do in Orlando, Florida, amusement parks are probably at the top of the list. However, there are plenty of incredible things to do in the Magic City other than visiting places like Disney World and Universal Studios. While those iconic attractions help define Orlando's global reputation, the adventure doesn't stop at thrill rides. Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, for example, located just over a 30-minute drive northwest of Orlando International Airport, offers a different kind of escape.
As Florida's largest winery, it trades the rush of a rollercoaster for the smooth sip of a freshly poured Syrah. Lakeridge's 127-acre estate may not resemble Italy's best destination for wine lovers or California's iconic wine region (which is like the U.S. version of Tuscany); however, it has a charm and flavor all its own, and visitors agree. The winery has received close to five stars with over 1,700 reviews on Google Reviews.
With guided winery tours and tastings, visitors can see the winemaking process from start to finish, getting an inside look at everything from grape to glass. Beyond the vineyards and fermentation tanks, guests can also immerse themselves in the region's vibrant wine culture by joining a welcoming community at lively festivals that celebrate all things wine ... some can even get their feet dirty in a grape stomp!
A closer look at the wines that put Lakeridge on the map
Before you roll up your pants and stomp grapes, it's worth taking a deep dive into the award-winning wines and picturesque estate that make Lakeridge Winery a standout. Since 1989, Lakeridge has produced all the classics, such as Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and Pinot Grigio. They even offer unique selections not commonly found at Florida wineries, including Port and Sherry wines.
Visitors can experience the full journey from vine to bottle during one of their daily wine tours, which last about 40 minutes and include a fresh pour of their featured varietals. For a more intimate and cozy experience, you can take their VIP tour, where you can enter their VIP tasting rooms, which are perfect for celebrating special occasions.
Weekends at the winery are all about kicking back and soaking in the good vibes. Every Saturday and Sunday, the winery comes alive with live music and tasty food, starting in the early afternoon. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, stretch out under the Florida sun, and enjoy the stunning vineyard views — preferably with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc in hand.
The festivals and grape stomp event at Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards
In August, Lakeridge hosts an event that turns a simple wine tasting into a full-on celebration. Here, you must be fearless, roll up your pants, and get your feet dirty. One of the winery's most beloved traditions is the Annual Harvest Grape Stomp, where guests can channel their inner winemaker and literally stomp grapes the old-fashioned way. Even though it is a winery, it is a family-friendly event, as kids even jump into the barrel and start stomping on the fruit. You can even play cornhole while munching on delicious bites from local vendors on the property.
Lakeridge also hosts other seasonal favorites like the Wine & Cheese Festival in September and the Wine & Chocolate Festival in December, featuring creative pairings, live entertainment, and local artisans. After all, few things go better with wine than rich chocolate and perfectly aged cheese. Whether you're a connoisseur or a casual sipper looking for something new, Lakeridge proves that Florida's wine country is full of surprises year-round, giving you plenty of reasons to return for another pour.