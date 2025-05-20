Europe's First Wild River National Park Free-Flows Through Diverse Ecosystems Offering Endless Water Fun

If you're looking for a breathtaking experience in nature and to see a side of Europe that is long gone on most of the continent, you will love Albania's Vjosa Wild River National Park. The Vjosa River is nearly 250 miles long, running from the mountains in a picturesque and under the radar region of Greece, through Albania to meet the Adriatic Sea. This national park, which was established in 2023, is the perfect start to a vacation in Albania, with little villages nearby, opportunities to take a raft out on the water, and staggering views of the mountains rising up on either side of the river.

So much of the natural world has been modified and adapted to suit the needs of humans that the opportunity to see raw, unaltered places can be a rare and awe-inspiring time. While we may think of rivers as natural occurrences, their shores are often developed and the course of their flow may be interrupted and altered. Wild rivers are something else. There are very few in Europe anymore, where the majority of powerful rivers have been dammed. This makes Vjosa a unique destination for travelers, providing them not only with the opportunity to see a kind of landscape that they may have never seen before, but gives them a chance to appreciate the vital lifeblood of entire ecosystems that thrive along its shores and under the free-flowing water.