A Colorado Lake Town Just Outside Denver Provides Pine-Scented Trails, Cozy Cafés, And Mountain Views
Surrounded by spectacular natural landscapes, Evergreen, Colorado is a quintessential mountain town less than a 30 mile drive from Denver. On the banks of its namesake lake in the Rocky Mountain foothills, and perched at an elevation of over 7,000 feet — even higher in some places — awe-inspiring views are guaranteed here.
Founded in 1859 by families looking for a place to breed livestock, it was named for the thick forests of evergreen trees that enclose the area. If forests are your thing, we promise you won't be disappointed. But with many remnants of its early history, plus plenty of cultural happenings, unique restaurants, and outdoor recreation for all skill levels, there's plenty to keep any discerning traveler happy. It also makes a great stop-off when driving from Denver to Monument, an underrated spot in the Centennial State, or en route to Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City. Read on for some highlights to plan a well-rounded trip to the area.
Head to downtown Evergreen for galleries, historic sites, shopping, and more
Locals in Evergreen want visitors to know that it's not a sleepy mountain town. With multiple art galleries, cultural festivals, eateries, unique shops, and historic sites, the city's center has a lot to offer. Stop at CAE, the Center for the Arts Evergreen, or The Evergreen Gallery for a glimpse of the town's thriving art scene. Mixed media classes and exhibits are held year-round at CAE, and The Evergreen Gallery hosts Colorado and Rocky Mountain-themed pieces from over 90 local artists.
In every season, a wide range of events are scheduled downtown. Each year, locals look forward to community-wide cookoffs, an Oktoberfest with beer and food, and the Dam Duck Derby, where nearby Bear Creek becomes host to thousands of yellow rubber duck toys racing in competition to the Highland Haven Creekside Inn. Several live concert series and music festivals are held annually, too, like the mixed-genre Mountain Music Fest and world-class Evergreen Jazz Festival. The Evergreen Chamber Orchestra also plays a range of classical works on weekends.
Sample some local cuisine and wine at Creekside Cellars Winery and Café where wines are made on-site, and one customer on Tripadvisor said they "loved this place so much [they] came twice during a three day trip," praising the soup, salad, focaccia, and white wine they enjoyed.
Check out the work of local artisans at shops like 75-year-old Evergreen Crafters, where you can buy Colorado-made jewelry, soaps, candles, leather goods, snacks, and more. Then, see how things have evolved since Evergreen's founding at a historic site like Hiwan Heritage Park, where some of the town's earliest settlers, Colorado's first female doctor and her family, lived. Built in 1893, it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Wildlife and outdoor recreation galore
Locals and visitors flock to Evergreen's open spaces for glimpses of abundant wildlife like deer, bald eagles, foxes, and wapiti, the majestic, native breed of deer known as Colorado elk. They are massive, measuring up to 9 feet in length and weighing up to 900 pounds. Colorado elk are distinct from other elk species found anywhere else in the world (those are usually what Americans call "moose"). Once almost extinct from overhunting, they now roam areas throughout the state, sometimes traveling together in packs of hundreds. To see a few, head to Elk Meadow Park, known for the herds of elk that frequent its 1,821 acres, and over 14 miles of trails to explore.
With incredible natural surroundings, it's no wonder that Evergreen has an abundance of paths for hiking and mountain biking alongside spots for camping. Evergreen Lake Park is one such place, with scenic spots for all of the above, plus a variety of boating and fishing can be done on Evergreen Lake. Dedisse Park, the site of a 19th century ranch now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is another place to come hike, bike, and golf on the area's first mountain golf course of 18 holes. The park's main trail connects with the trail system in another local favorite park, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park. Stretching over 1,000 acres, with more than 15 miles of trails, including a popular one to the top of Evergreen Mountain, Alderfer/Three Sisters Park has old growth ponderosa pines, fascinating rock formations, and sights of the geologic wonder known as the Continental Divide, the massive north-to-south mountain range that separates the North and South Americas. If you're curious about a closer look at the Continental Divide, North America's highest paved road may also be of interest.