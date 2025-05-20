A Colorado Lake Town Just Outside Denver Provides Pine-Scented Trails, Cozy Cafés, And Mountain Views

Locals in Evergreen want visitors to know that it's not a sleepy mountain town. With multiple art galleries, cultural festivals, eateries, unique shops, and historic sites, the city's center has a lot to offer. Stop at CAE, the Center for the Arts Evergreen, or The Evergreen Gallery for a glimpse of the town's thriving art scene. Mixed media classes and exhibits are held year-round at CAE, and The Evergreen Gallery hosts Colorado and Rocky Mountain-themed pieces from over 90 local artists.

In every season, a wide range of events are scheduled downtown. Each year, locals look forward to community-wide cookoffs, an Oktoberfest with beer and food, and the Dam Duck Derby, where nearby Bear Creek becomes host to thousands of yellow rubber duck toys racing in competition to the Highland Haven Creekside Inn. Several live concert series and music festivals are held annually, too, like the mixed-genre Mountain Music Fest and world-class Evergreen Jazz Festival. The Evergreen Chamber Orchestra also plays a range of classical works on weekends.

Sample some local cuisine and wine at Creekside Cellars Winery and Café where wines are made on-site, and one customer on Tripadvisor said they "loved this place so much [they] came twice during a three day trip," praising the soup, salad, focaccia, and white wine they enjoyed.

Check out the work of local artisans at shops like 75-year-old Evergreen Crafters, where you can buy Colorado-made jewelry, soaps, candles, leather goods, snacks, and more. Then, see how things have evolved since Evergreen's founding at a historic site like Hiwan Heritage Park, where some of the town's earliest settlers, Colorado's first female doctor and her family, lived. Built in 1893, it's listed on the National Register of Historic Places.