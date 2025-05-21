Hidden In California's Redwoods Near Santa Cruz Is An Underrated Resort Town For A Perfect Bay Area Getaway
California is known for its iconic towering redwoods with even a National Park dedicated to the otherworldly landscape of the world's tallest trees, but these natural skyscrapers can be found in more than just the state's stunning national parks. Scotts Valley is an often overlooked resort town nestled among the redwoods between Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park and the Soquel Demonstration State Forest, and just 6 miles north of Santa Cruz. The town's proximity to the bay area makes for a perfect spot to explore the gorgeous California coast and its inland outdoor recreation.
Visitors can access Scotts Valley via Highway 17, a scenic route that winds through the Santa Cruz Mountains, connecting the area to San Jose. The nearest major airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport, is a little more than 30 minutes from Scotts Valley. The airport has rental car and rideshare options for those flying in from out of state.
Once travelers arrive in the peaceful rolling hills of Scotts Valley, the accommodations are almost too many to choose from, including popular chain hotels and beautiful resorts. Another great thing about Scotts Valley is that the town puts you close to some epic outdoor recreation. With a handful of trails and open spaces to explore and incredible state and city parks to enjoy, Scotts Valley is a quiet community perfect for enjoying the views and English countryside vibes of the Bay Area or relaxing poolside in the mountains.
Charming resorts and local comforts in Scotts Valley
Scotts Valley may be small, but it offers a range of resorts and accommodations perfect for a relaxing California escape. The Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley is a four-star mountain resort with rooms from $136 per night. A stay here puts you at the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains and just a short 6 miles from the Santa Cruz Boardwalk. The in-house Bar and Grill also serves up a taste of local California wines, unique cuisine, and craft brews. The Four Points Sheraton in Scotts Valley offers similarly-priced rooms and a restaurant and lounge.
Two hours from Lodi, California's largest wine region and one of the state's best-kept secrets, Scotts Valley offers bars and eateries serving local California wine varieties. The Adorable French Bakery is a bistro and wine bar that pairs the best local blends with French pastries made from scratch. Wineries and tasting rooms like Kissed by an Angel Wines also offer a selection of wines sourced locally from vineyards in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Breweries, like Laughing Monk Brewing & Gastro Pub, and local California diners, like the Heavenly Roadside Cafe, are also mainstays in the area.
If you are looking for something with a bit more luxury, just over 7 miles from Scotts Valley, the Chaminade Resort & Spa combines luxury accommodations and a rejuvenating spa experience. It also offers all the food, drinks, and nightlife opportunities you could want. As you can see, the Scotts Valley area is packed with the perfect ingredients for a romantic Bay Area getaway or a relaxing solo California vacation.
Exploring the Bay Area and Redwoods from Scotts Valley
California's Bay Area is just over 70 miles north of Scotts Valley, making the town an excellent base camp for exploring some of Northern California's most iconic destinations. For hiking and biking enthusiasts, the underrated 400-mile Bay Area Ridge Trail offers a scenic view of the San Francisco Bay Area. You can also hit other famous Bay Area attractions like the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Cable Cars in a day trip from Scotts Valley.
Getting into nature isn't hard from Scotts Valley, either. With Redwoods as close as the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, less than 5 miles from town, accessible walking trails, outdoor picnic areas, and views of a 40-acre redwood grove, are just minutes away. Furthermore, Big Basin Redwoods State Park is just 18 miles from Scotts Valley, offering views of 18,000 acres of massive ancient coast redwoods. Check the California State Parks website for any partial closures or park restrictions.
Just over 10 minutes south of town, Santa Cruz offers a more urban exploration with its classic boardwalk, beaches, and coastal shops. Or, you can head 35 minutes north of Scotts Valley to San Jose for museums, nightlife, shopping, and more outdoor adventure. No matter your vacation goals, from seeing California's massive redwoods to shopping in Santa Cruz or just relaxing at one of Scotts Valley's luxury resorts, this small California town is a scenic base camp for all your adventures.