Hidden In California's Redwoods Near Santa Cruz Is An Underrated Resort Town For A Perfect Bay Area Getaway

California is known for its iconic towering redwoods with even a National Park dedicated to the otherworldly landscape of the world's tallest trees, but these natural skyscrapers can be found in more than just the state's stunning national parks. Scotts Valley is an often overlooked resort town nestled among the redwoods between Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park and the Soquel Demonstration State Forest, and just 6 miles north of Santa Cruz. The town's proximity to the bay area makes for a perfect spot to explore the gorgeous California coast and its inland outdoor recreation.

Visitors can access Scotts Valley via Highway 17, a scenic route that winds through the Santa Cruz Mountains, connecting the area to San Jose. The nearest major airport, San Jose Mineta International Airport, is a little more than 30 minutes from Scotts Valley. The airport has rental car and rideshare options for those flying in from out of state.

Once travelers arrive in the peaceful rolling hills of Scotts Valley, the accommodations are almost too many to choose from, including popular chain hotels and beautiful resorts. Another great thing about Scotts Valley is that the town puts you close to some epic outdoor recreation. With a handful of trails and open spaces to explore and incredible state and city parks to enjoy, Scotts Valley is a quiet community perfect for enjoying the views and English countryside vibes of the Bay Area or relaxing poolside in the mountains.