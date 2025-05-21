A Hip, Glitzy Rooftop Theater In The Heart Of Hollywood Is California's 'Unique Outdoor Cinema Experience'

The soul of Los Angeles is, without a doubt, in movies. This is a city full of places you'd recognize from the silver screen, like the much-filmed, free-to-visit Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills. Even quieter neighborhoods are star-studded (think Studio City, a hush neighborhood of low-key Hollywood magic). So, what better way to experience La-La Land than to watch a movie in the place where they are born? At the Melrose Rooftop Theatre, which brands itself as a "unique outdoor cinema experience in the heart of West Hollywood's fashion and design precinct," you can put on a headset and watch films while looking out over the trendy neighborhood.

Melrose Rooftop Theatre sits above the E.P. & L.P. Restaurant building, owned by the same hospitality firm as the theater, The Botanical Group. The theater opened in 2017 with an atmosphere curated to match Hollywood's glamor but with a cozier feel. A grid of chairs and bean bags furnish the turf-covered rooftop, all surrounded by palm trees, pink paneling, and views of the Hollywood Hills. Film-goers can get snacks and cocktails right on the roof to take with them to their seat before putting on their personal headset and kicking back for the movie. You can even buy a blanket if it gets cool. Of the special screening experience, one TripAdvisor reviewer said, "The location is great and the Bluetooth wireless headphones ensure you get to enjoy the movie without noisy distractions."