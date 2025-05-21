Idaho's Top Retiree Escape Offers Sunny Days, Scenic Hikes, And Small-Town Sparkle

Pocatello is one of Idaho's best cities for retirees. Along with a low cost of living, the charming town is overflowing with amenities. An abundance of hiking trails can be found on the southwestern edge of town. Popular museums line its quaint streets. And with relatively moderate temperatures all year long, you can almost always find time to get outdoors regardless of the season.

Many of the perks of retiring in Pocatello also make it an excellent place to visit. Along with plenty of ways to keep busy, the city features a long list of budget-friendly hotels — making it a wonderful destination for frugal travelers. There's also an impressive lineup of restaurants serving innovative dishes, offering a delicious way to refuel before your next adventure. Pocatello is even close to the glimmering water of American Falls Reservoir. It's not quite as popular as one of Idaho's most famous lakes found up north, but it's a great place to go boating or fishing, nonetheless.

Pocatello sits at the southeastern corner of Idaho, a little over two hours north of Salt Lake City. It's served by a variety of regional airports — including the convenient Pocatello Regional Airport — making it a relatively easy destination to reach. Salt Lake City International Airport is often cited as one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America, so it's a painless spot for a connecting flight to Pocatello. Regardless of how you arrive, there's little need to leave the city once you are there, as this charming destination has everything required for a memorable escape.