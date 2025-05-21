Idaho's Top Retiree Escape Offers Sunny Days, Scenic Hikes, And Small-Town Sparkle
Pocatello is one of Idaho's best cities for retirees. Along with a low cost of living, the charming town is overflowing with amenities. An abundance of hiking trails can be found on the southwestern edge of town. Popular museums line its quaint streets. And with relatively moderate temperatures all year long, you can almost always find time to get outdoors regardless of the season.
Many of the perks of retiring in Pocatello also make it an excellent place to visit. Along with plenty of ways to keep busy, the city features a long list of budget-friendly hotels — making it a wonderful destination for frugal travelers. There's also an impressive lineup of restaurants serving innovative dishes, offering a delicious way to refuel before your next adventure. Pocatello is even close to the glimmering water of American Falls Reservoir. It's not quite as popular as one of Idaho's most famous lakes found up north, but it's a great place to go boating or fishing, nonetheless.
Pocatello sits at the southeastern corner of Idaho, a little over two hours north of Salt Lake City. It's served by a variety of regional airports — including the convenient Pocatello Regional Airport — making it a relatively easy destination to reach. Salt Lake City International Airport is often cited as one of the easiest-to-navigate airports in America, so it's a painless spot for a connecting flight to Pocatello. Regardless of how you arrive, there's little need to leave the city once you are there, as this charming destination has everything required for a memorable escape.
The best hiking and outdoor adventures in Pocatello
One of the greatest aspects of Pocatello is how easy the city makes it to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. The Portneuf Greenway runs through a large portion of the city, including a section that rolls right along the scenic Portneuf River and its tree-lined banks. With 18 miles of existing trails and a plan to install many more, visitors of all ages and hiking abilities will find it to be an excellent spot to unwind.
Pocatello and the nearby city of Chubbuck offer a combined 1,000 miles of hiking, biking, and recreational trails — meaning there's always something new to explore regardless of how many times you come back and visit. There's a vast network of trails on the southwest side of town near the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, and one of the most popular spots is the City Creek Beginner Loop Trail. Starting just west of Centennial Park, it weaves you through rolling hills and dense forest, with an opportunity to see wildflowers (depending on the season). This trail climbs over 400 feet across 2.6 miles, lending itself to dramatic views of the expansive landscape.
Interested in biking through town or cruising along singletrack? Pick up a bike rental from Barrie's Ski and Sports. Road bikes, e-bikes, and mountain bike rentals are offered, giving you plenty of fun ways to explore the picturesque Pocatello countryside. If you need a way to beat the heat, head west to American Falls Reservoir. Its shores are dotted with beaches and recreation areas, making it an excellent day trip destination.
Museums, dining, and small-town charm in Pocatello
Pocatello is one of the largest cities in Idaho, with a population of around 57,000. It combines small-town charm with big city amenities, and no where is this more apparent than its historic downtown. It's here you'll find nostalgic brick buildings, a smattering of street art and murals, and some of the best dining in the region. Your nose will lead you to multiple eateries while walking through the area, but one of the most popular stops is Brick 243. The elegant-but-casual eatery serves a variety of pub food and upscale dishes, plus a nice list of wines.
When you're not hiking, biking, or indulging in the city's fine cuisine, take a few hours to explore its many museums. One of its most off-beat destinations is the Museum of Clean. The massive 75,000 square foot building is dedicated to all aspects of cleaning and cleanliness. From hundreds of vacuums dating back to 1869 to a garden filled with plants that remove pollutants from the air, it has a little bit of something for everyone.
Other fun spots include the educational Bannock County Historical Complex, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Museum, and the Idaho Museum of Natural History. All of these give you a closer look at the region's history, and they're an excellent way to learn more about the charming city of Pocatello. In Pocatello, you're also close to an Idaho city known as the gateway to Yellowstone and the Tetons, giving you yet another way to spend time in this underrated slice of the country.