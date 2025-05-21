Orlando's Only Resort With Tropical Beaches Boasts Pristine Lagoons, White Sands, And Lush Waterfalls

Orlando may have a reputation for being America's least-walkable tourist destination, but that hasn't deterred the nearly 70 million people that flock to the extremely popular Florida city annually. Known as the theme park capital of the world, travelers from every corner of the planet descend upon Orlando to experience its famous attractions, top notch entertainment, and some of the absolute best water parks in the country. While many travel to The City Beautiful (or so it is sometimes called) exclusively to witness the magic of Walt Disney World, there are many enchanting and incredible things to do in Orlando other than visiting Disney. For those seeking upscale accommodations that marry attentive hospitality with relaxed waterfront leisure, there's no place like Evermore, Orlando's only resort with tropical, white sand beaches.

Situated in the heart of Orlando, the Evermore Resort is designed to accommodate families and large groups. The sprawling 1,100 acre property, which first opened in early 2024, hosts 69 spacious vacation homes, 206 four-bedroom flats, and 41 two- and four- bedroom villas. Blending the comfort of a private rental with the convenience of a hotel stay, Evermore guests have access to housekeeping services, on-site dining, championship golf, and the pristine Evermore Bay lagoon. Those traveling solo or in small groups can also enjoy all of Evermore's amenities by booking a stay at the 433-room Conrad Hotel, which is nestled on the property. If the Disney parks are still on your must-visit list, don't worry — Evermore is located only 15 minutes away from Magic Kingdom.