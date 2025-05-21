Orlando's Only Resort With Tropical Beaches Boasts Pristine Lagoons, White Sands, And Lush Waterfalls
Orlando may have a reputation for being America's least-walkable tourist destination, but that hasn't deterred the nearly 70 million people that flock to the extremely popular Florida city annually. Known as the theme park capital of the world, travelers from every corner of the planet descend upon Orlando to experience its famous attractions, top notch entertainment, and some of the absolute best water parks in the country. While many travel to The City Beautiful (or so it is sometimes called) exclusively to witness the magic of Walt Disney World, there are many enchanting and incredible things to do in Orlando other than visiting Disney. For those seeking upscale accommodations that marry attentive hospitality with relaxed waterfront leisure, there's no place like Evermore, Orlando's only resort with tropical, white sand beaches.
Situated in the heart of Orlando, the Evermore Resort is designed to accommodate families and large groups. The sprawling 1,100 acre property, which first opened in early 2024, hosts 69 spacious vacation homes, 206 four-bedroom flats, and 41 two- and four- bedroom villas. Blending the comfort of a private rental with the convenience of a hotel stay, Evermore guests have access to housekeeping services, on-site dining, championship golf, and the pristine Evermore Bay lagoon. Those traveling solo or in small groups can also enjoy all of Evermore's amenities by booking a stay at the 433-room Conrad Hotel, which is nestled on the property. If the Disney parks are still on your must-visit list, don't worry — Evermore is located only 15 minutes away from Magic Kingdom.
Swim, splash, and play in the crystalline waters of Evermore Bay
At the center of the Evermore Resort lies its crowning amenity, the crystal-clear 8-acre Evermore Bay lagoon. A veritable tropical oasis, this immaculately maintained body of water is surrounded by 20 acres of white sand beach for soaking up the Floridian sun. There's no need to fret about bringing your own beach equipment, as the resort provides umbrellas, towels, and floaties on-demand. Those who want a more secluded waterfront experience can also book one of the resort's private cabanas, which can accommodate six or 10 guests, depending on which one you book.
While there are multiple zones dedicated exclusively to swimming, the majority of Evermore Bay is designated for water activities including kayaking, paddle boarding, and hydro-biking. Thrill seekers can also enjoy adrenaline-raising features such as the lagoon's rope swing and high jump. Evermore Bay also offers a charming cruise experience for those who want to be chartered across the open waters in a luxurious electric Duffy boat. When the sun goes down, the lagoon transforms into a happening outdoor hangout with fire pits, live music shows, and even beachfront movie screenings.
The Evermore property also features traditional-style pools, including a family-friendly pool that sits at the end of an enormous racetrack water slide. There's also a more peaceful pool amongst the villas that includes a spa hot tub and calming waterfall. For truly private aquatic relaxation, each Evermore vacation home also comes fitted with its own heated pool.
Kick your feet up in one of Evermore's luxe vacation homes and villas
Whether you're booking a family reunion, bachelorette weekend, or corporate retreat, the Evermore resort has roomy accommodations to fit any size group for the perfect Orlando getaway. "The Evermore is a great place for groups of friends and families," reads one Tripadvisor review. "Very private but under the same roof." The smallest accommodations on the property are the stylish single-level two-bedroom villas designed for up to four guests. Starting around $499 per night, these economical accommodations feature fully equipped kitchens, cozy dining areas, and private terraces with stunning views.
For a little more breathing room, Evermore hosts 1,900-square-foot four-bedroom flats that can easily be shared by two families. Just like the villas, each flat has its own large kitchen and private deck, plus in-unit laundry facilities. The flats, which start around $699 per night, feature en-suite bathrooms for each room and can accommodate up to 11 people. The most spacious accommodations at the Evermore resort are its luxe vacation homes, which feature anywhere from five to 11 bedrooms. The mansion-like 11-bedroom homes start around $2,700 per night, and can comfortably fit up to 32 people. That may sound like a lot of folks under one roof, but with a private pool, outdoor summer kitchen, and oversized common spaces, there is more than enough room to spread out.