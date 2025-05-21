Rick Steves Says This One European Country's Food Is An 'Adventure For Your Taste Buds'

One of the highlights of travel is sampling new flavors, and France is one of those places that entices visitors with its cuisine alone. And celebrated travel writer Rick Steves is not immune to the allure of French cooking. On his website, he says, "French cuisine is an adventure for your taste buds," and a "meal at a good restaurant is a three-hour joyride for the senses." Talk about a hearty endorsement for French food!

Of course, although Mr. Steves is a trailblazer in many ways, he's not the first person to sing the praises of France's culinary specialties. The regional cuisine of France is famous, from the northern reaches of Normandy to southern Provence, a colorful French region with intoxicating cuisine and rich history. French cheeses are regularly voted best in the world, French wine has a worldwide reputation for excellence, and France has the highest number of Michelin-starred restaurants in the world by a large margin. As of 2024, France has 636, followed by Japan, with a total of 387 (via Statista).

One great thing about eating in France, however, is that you're bound to find incredible dishes outside of the fancy Michelin-starred restaurants, from a simple morning croissant to a multi-course meal at a small corner bistro. Being present and savoring a good meal is one of the unspoken rules to dine like a local in France. As Rick Steves notes, "I can't imagine a richer travel experience, one that brings together an unforgettable ensemble of local ingredients, culture, pride, and people."