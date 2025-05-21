The Truly Bizarre Phobia You Won't Really Know You Have Until You Go Snorkeling Or Scuba Diving

If you have a phobia, you may wonder if you're the only one. While things like fear of heights (acrophobia) or spiders (arachnophobia) are pretty common, others are more unusual, like trypophobia, which is a fear of patterns of holes like you might find in a sponge. However, there is one phobia that you may not even discover you have until you try scuba diving or snorkeling during a beach vacation. While scuba and snorkeling have dangers you cannot ignore, proper instruction can help keep you safe and sound. That may not matter, however, if you have submechanophobia, which is a fear of artificial objects underwater. This can include things like buoys, shipwrecks, and submarines, and it can even be an issue for you when you're not in the water. One person on Reddit's r/submechanophobia mentioned it being set off by an underwater level in a video game that featured a metal structure.

Symptoms of submechanophobia may include things like fear of these items and the harm they could cause. Another Redditor mentioned a fear of touching something with their foot while swimming and getting stuck underwater. You may also find yourself avoiding situations where you may encounter these objects for six months or more.