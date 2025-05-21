Cape Cod's Serene Dunes That Span Miles Of Massachusetts' Coastline Are A Beautiful Beach Paradise

Clamshacks, shingled cottages, and rolling sand dunes border the Atlantic Ocean in Cape Cod, Massachusetts' arm-shaped peninsula. Often referred to simply as "the Cape" by locals, it's been one of New England's most popular summer destinations since the late 19th century, when trains transported Boston day trippers to the beaches. The construction of U.S. Route 6 and Route 6A, a breathtaking road that passes through quirky oceanside towns, led to even more growth throughout the 1950s. Photographs from the early 1960s even show John F. Kennedy and his family vacationing by dunes in Hyannis Port.

The region still gets most of its traffic between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when populations in some towns at the tip of the peninsula can grow by almost 1,000%. The Cape Cod National Seashore and its famous sand dunes span about 40 miles along the Massachusetts coastline between Chatham, named the world's great white shark capital, and Provincetown, known for its LGBTQ+ friendly events and art scene. Wind and waves have changed the hills' topography over the years, and they're certainly not the same dunes the Kennedys would have photographed beside in the '60s. Still, they've continued to attract vacationers looking for a beautiful beach paradise to escape their busy lives.