A Postcard-Perfect Coastal Town In Canada Has A European Village Vibe And Distinctive Architecture

Some of Canada's most stunning coastal towns are in the Atlantic provinces, like Prince Edward Island, a by-the-sea storybook destination with artsy vibes. Newfoundland and Labrador is also a gorgeous province defined by a rugged coast, spectacular scenery, and charming towns, like Brigus. The old fishing and seal-hunting town is nestled in Conception Bay and surrounded by hills frequented by hikers.

Brigus was established in 1612 by English explorer John Guy, who also colonized the nearby community of Cupids around 1610. Cupids, 3 miles from Brigus, is considered the oldest English settlement in Canada and the second oldest in North America, after Jamestown, Virginia. Brigus was named after Brickhouse, an old English town pronounced similarly in the unique Newfie accent. A pretty and well-preserved town, there is a river canal lining the heritage homes and gardens of the historic district. Brigus is the perfect destination for architectural enthusiasts seeking a glimpse into the past. Besides visiting centuries-old structures, Brigus is fantastic for outdoor activities.

The best time to visit Brigus is during the summer when the weather is the most pleasant. If you want to stuff your face with all things blueberries during the four-day Blueberry Festival, visit during mid-August. The closest international airport to Brigus is in St. John's, Canada's premier destination to experience European culture. Brigus is about 54 miles from St. John's International Airport. Rent a car and take the Trans-Canada Highway 1 to Brigus. The journey will take about 1 hour.