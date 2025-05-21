A Postcard-Perfect Coastal Town In Canada Has A European Village Vibe And Distinctive Architecture
Some of Canada's most stunning coastal towns are in the Atlantic provinces, like Prince Edward Island, a by-the-sea storybook destination with artsy vibes. Newfoundland and Labrador is also a gorgeous province defined by a rugged coast, spectacular scenery, and charming towns, like Brigus. The old fishing and seal-hunting town is nestled in Conception Bay and surrounded by hills frequented by hikers.
Brigus was established in 1612 by English explorer John Guy, who also colonized the nearby community of Cupids around 1610. Cupids, 3 miles from Brigus, is considered the oldest English settlement in Canada and the second oldest in North America, after Jamestown, Virginia. Brigus was named after Brickhouse, an old English town pronounced similarly in the unique Newfie accent. A pretty and well-preserved town, there is a river canal lining the heritage homes and gardens of the historic district. Brigus is the perfect destination for architectural enthusiasts seeking a glimpse into the past. Besides visiting centuries-old structures, Brigus is fantastic for outdoor activities.
The best time to visit Brigus is during the summer when the weather is the most pleasant. If you want to stuff your face with all things blueberries during the four-day Blueberry Festival, visit during mid-August. The closest international airport to Brigus is in St. John's, Canada's premier destination to experience European culture. Brigus is about 54 miles from St. John's International Airport. Rent a car and take the Trans-Canada Highway 1 to Brigus. The journey will take about 1 hour.
Exploring history in Brigus
What makes Brigus unique is that it's one of the few towns in the province that has retained most of its historic structure and charm. Many of the houses are hundreds of years old, and they have distinct folk-architecture characteristics. You can find the classic biscuit box homes in the historical zone, two-story structures with a central hall and a flat roof, built between 1870 and 1960. A local man, Walter Lynch, restored a 100-year-old biscuit box home to its former glory, and you can find it on Irishtown Road. Salt-box homes, built between 1865 and 1920 and also known as settler homes, have pitched roofs that are unequal in length. The Joseph Bartlett House is one of the last remaining examples of this style.
Hawthorne Cottage was the residence of the town's most famous native son, Captain Robert A. Bartlett (1875-1946), a famed Arctic explorer. Captain Bob, the Jacques Cousteau of his day, commanded more than 20 Arctic voyages over his five-decade career. His former home is a classic example of 19th-century merchant housing, and it is open for public tours. Besides the architectural significance of the house and the authentic period furnishings, the Arctic Room, containing memorabilia from Captain Bob's seafaring adventures, is a must-see.
Stone Barn, a three-story structure built in 1825, is the oldest intact structure in Brigus. Despite its name, it functioned as a home for various generations of Brigus residents. The interior of the structure has been altered, and today, it serves as part of the John N. Leamon Museum. For one admission ticket, you can access the fascinating artifacts inside the Stone Barn that illustrate the local history, and Pinkston's Forge. In this operating forge, you can buy a blacksmith craft as a souvenir.
Outdoor adventures in Brigus
It's lovely to go for a stroll around the Brigus Tunnel by Bartlett Wharf while learning about local fishing and seal hunting history. In 1860, Captain Abram Bartlett (Captain Bob Bartlett's grandfather) blasted a tunnel into the ridge by hiring a miner to drill holes where dynamite was placed. After four months, an 8 ft.-by-8 ft. passage was created that enabled Captain Bartlett to access his ship and easily unload his catch. There is a 0.2-mile gravel trail that takes you through the tunnel leading to an epic view of Bartlett Wharf.
The Brigus Lighthouse, a red-and-white striped tower facing Brigus Harbor, has been steering ships to safety since 1885. There is a lovely 4-mile hike from the lighthouse to the Seal Lookout. Wear proper hiking gear, as this is a challenging trail. At the end, you will be rewarded with solitude and awe-inspiring ocean views. If you want to explore some of the hills near Brigus, check out the Spectacle Head Heritage Hiking Trail. It has a 1,312-foot climb that leads you to a pile of stones on the summit. You might be out of breath, but you will be rewarded with a fantastic view of Conception Bay. For something more leisurely, try the Burnt Head Trail. It's a gentle 2-mile loop that takes you through stunning meadows and coastal paths.
Head to Cupids for a bite after your hike. Skipper Ben's is a local favorite serving delicious salmon. If you need a place to crash, Skipper Ben's is also a cozy bed and breakfast, the perfect place to relax after your day of exploration. Can't get enough of Newfoundland and Labrador? Head to Battle Harbour, a rustic and beautiful island retreat with world-class food.