The Recreation Area With Colorado's Largest Body Of Water Is A Wildly Underrated Gem Of Adventure And Beauty

Spend one minute in the Curecanti National Recreation Area and you'll likely agree that it's among the best destinations to visit in Colorado. Going toe to toe with the likes of Rocky Mountain National Park and the Garden of the Gods — a Colorado park known for its mesmerizing red rock beauty — Curecanti boasts many Instagrammable sights of its own. This wildly underrated geological gem takes up more than 43,000 acres of land in the southwestern nook of the state, right on the outskirts of Gunnison, Colorado. The small mountain town serves as the gateway to this rugged attraction and has a regional airport as well as plenty of accommodations to spend a night or two.

Sandwiched between The Colorado Plateau and southern Rocky Mountains, this otherworldly landscape is a juxtaposition of towering mesas and deep canyons smothered in rolling sagebrush hills and swaths of ponderosa pines. Snaking along the Gunnison River, the water is a stark contrast to the region's surrounding high desert landscape. Its fascinating geology consists of ancient rock formations etched with dinosaur fossils.

Dams were installed not long after the Curecanti National Recreation Area's founding in 1965, creating three distinct reservoirs: Morrow Point, Crystal, and Blue Mesa, the lattermost of which serves as Colorado's largest body of water. The flanking roadways — U.S. Highway 50 and Colorado Highway 92 — grant visitors access to all that this region has to offer, from marinas and campgrounds to scenic vistas and trailheads.