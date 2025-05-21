Trip-Ruining Tourist Scams Plague Gas Stations In Mexico, But Here's How To Avoid Them

Mexico is a country that is made for road trips. Whether you are driving down the Transpeninsular Highway from San Diego to explore the blissful beach towns of Baja California or just renting a car to explore the Riviera Maya beyond your prestigious boutique luxury resort, Mexico is full of wonderful landscapes and well-maintained roads. Sure, there are areas where it is wise not to venture, but in general, there are plenty of mellow, in-control parts of Mexico that are perfect to explore by car.

However, there are things to watch out for when driving around Mexico. One of the main car-related issues that travelers face south of the border happens when it's time to find a gas station and refuel. Filling the tank is an unavoidable part of driving a car, and it can be a tricky business in any foreign country. Unfamiliar etiquette and the language barrier can result in misunderstandings and confusion, and it also makes it easier for scammers to prey on the unwary and uncertain driver.

There are a few common scams that plague tourists at gas stations in Mexico, and falling victim to any one of them is a fast track to a ruined vacation. Luckily, drivers aren't powerless, and there are a few things you can do to make sure you aren't taken advantage of or tricked.