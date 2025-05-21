Trip-Ruining Tourist Scams Plague Gas Stations In Mexico, But Here's How To Avoid Them
Mexico is a country that is made for road trips. Whether you are driving down the Transpeninsular Highway from San Diego to explore the blissful beach towns of Baja California or just renting a car to explore the Riviera Maya beyond your prestigious boutique luxury resort, Mexico is full of wonderful landscapes and well-maintained roads. Sure, there are areas where it is wise not to venture, but in general, there are plenty of mellow, in-control parts of Mexico that are perfect to explore by car.
However, there are things to watch out for when driving around Mexico. One of the main car-related issues that travelers face south of the border happens when it's time to find a gas station and refuel. Filling the tank is an unavoidable part of driving a car, and it can be a tricky business in any foreign country. Unfamiliar etiquette and the language barrier can result in misunderstandings and confusion, and it also makes it easier for scammers to prey on the unwary and uncertain driver.
There are a few common scams that plague tourists at gas stations in Mexico, and falling victim to any one of them is a fast track to a ruined vacation. Luckily, drivers aren't powerless, and there are a few things you can do to make sure you aren't taken advantage of or tricked.
Common gas station scams in Mexico
Scammers can be tricky and subtle, but knowing what to look out for makes it far easier to avoid being ripped off. One of the most common scams at gas stations in Mexico is card skimming or double-charging, so much so that several spots in popular tourist areas have a reputation for this precise fraud. An attendant will fill your car and then take your card for payment, often while another attendant chats to you, compliments your Spanish, or offers other services such as windshield cleaning, filling up the air in your tires, or checking oil levels. Your card will be charged correctly for the gas, and then fraudulently for something else, often appearing as "Entertainment" or "Car Rental" on your statement.
Another common scam arises from tourists' unfamiliarity with Mexican currency and the fast hands of many gas station attendants. Whether it is giving you the wrong change or secretly swapping out bills with sleight of hand and then asking for more money to make up the balance, or claiming not to have change for larger denominations, paying with cash rather than a credit card isn't always a solution to gas station scams.
It's important to stay alert to scams from the moment you pull up at the pump, not just when it comes time to pay, as fraudsters often tamper with the pumps themselves. Some disreputable gas stations manipulate the pump display so you pay for more fuel than you receive, or just start dispensing when the dials don't read zero. Another common trick is to fake a fuel spill and charge you for the wasted gas.
What you need to do to stay safe
While it might sound like the simple act of filling up your tank in Mexico is a labyrinth of pitfalls and bad actors, there's plenty that drivers can do to avoid getting scammed. For starters, if you are paying with plastic, never let your credit card out of your sight, and make sure you check what you are paying for before you authorize the payment. This is good practice in every scenario when traveling abroad, but particularly relevant given the prevalence of gas station scams.
Of course, paying with cash for something like gas is more secure than using a credit card, but it is still worth paying attention and taking a few steps to avoid cash-related scams. It is much easier to be taken for a ride with bigger bills, so try to make sure you are carrying plenty of change and small bills. This makes it much easier to use the exact change, and also reduces the amount of money you stand to lose! When paying with cash, count the money out as you hand it over, and clearly state the denomination of each note as you give it to the cashier or attendant.
To avoid the more intricate scams, pay attention to your surroundings. Try to use reputable gas stations, either international companies or Pemex, the national provider. Make sure the pump display shows as zero before the attendant starts pumping, and try to position yourself somewhere where you can watch the process for yourself. As always when traveling abroad, learning a few phrases in the local language can go a long way towards avoiding mix-ups and confusion, and it is always worth asking locals for advice on the best places to fill up.