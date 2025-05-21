New York And Ontario's Castle-Topped Island Region With Dazzling River Views Is A Dreamy Summer Getaway
Chances are, you've heard of Thousand Islands salad dressing, a famous (or infamous, depending on your taste) sauce. However, did you know that Thousand Islands, the dressing, actually originates in Thousand Islands, the place? This chain of islands on the St. Lawrence River, on the U.S.-Canadian border, is much more than the namesake of the dressing, however. Charming towns, Gilded Age mansions, outdoor adventure, celebrity retreat, and even a national park make this one of North America's best secret summer vacation spots.
The Thousand Islands (technically over 1,800 islands) have a long history, first as the home of Indigenous groups, like the Iroquois and Algonquin nations, who refer to the region as "the Garden of the Great Spirit," or "Manitouana." The islands were the site of many skirmishes during the War of 1812, between the United States and Canada, then part of the United Kingdom. Several of these battles are commemorated throughout the islands in former military fortifications. At the end of the 19th century and into the early 20th century, during the prosperous Gilded Age, many wealthy and famous people vacationed in the Thousand Islands, seeking a close respite from New York City, some 350 miles (560 km) away. During the American Prohibition, the islands hosted many bootleggers or "River Rats" transporting their illicit goods.
Nowadays, you're unlikely to attend a Gilded Age Ball, evade pirates, or hunt down a speakeasy (although you'll find plenty of distilleries and wineries!), but the islands still retain much of this historical charm. Each inhabited island has its own unique past and present appeal, along with plenty of legends, from hidden treasure to shipwrecks to long-ago celebrity visitors. The islands have also become an ideal destination for adventurers, attracting scuba divers, kayakers, and canoers, along with avid anglers.
Gilded Age castles, historic lighthouses, and modern adventure
The Thousand Islands is home to several overlooked small towns, some of the most beautiful in New York, like Clayton and Alexandria Bay. Clayton, once a bustling shipbuilding port, is home to several interesting museums, like the Antique Boat Museum, as well as beautiful historical streets and small-town charm. Alexandria Bay is ideal for families, with activities like mini golf, and also provides easy access to the famous Boldt Castle on Heart Island. The best way to explore the islands is by boat. Since it's not the Gilded Age anymore, you probably don't have your own boat — but there are plenty of boat tours and cruises that take you to castles, mansions, or lighthouses, like the famous Rocky Island Lighthouse, on a small island between Clayton and Alexandria Bay.
One of the highlights of the Canadian side of the Thousand Islands is Thousand Islands National Park, a pristine section of preserved wilderness with rocky shorelines, wooded isles, and river views. Kayakers especially love the park, paddling between campsites on different uninhabited islands. There's also Wolfe Island, one of the islands accessible via ferry, home to the charming Canadian town of Marysville, best reached by bicycle from the ferry landing.
How to get there and where to stay
So, how do you reach one of Canada's most scenic island escapes full of beaches and shops? The islands are scattered on the St. Lawrence River, with the eastern islands part of New York State, and the western islands located in Ontario, Canada. To get there from New York City, you can make a six-hour drive from Manhattan, or drive two and a half hours from Montreal, Quebec, or about an hour and 45 minutes from Ottawa, Ontario. Several of the main islands are connected via the Thousand Islands International Bridge, and several ferries operate between select islands.
It is possible to sail to the islands from New York or various points on the Eastern seaboard, and if you're one of the lucky ones with a sailboat or yacht, you'll have a place to stay. Otherwise, opt for one of the adorable waterfront inns, an idyllic campsite, or, in true Gilded Age fashion, you can rent your very own island (mansion included). Whether you choose to stay on one island or try out a few, you'll be able to fill your days with relaxing boat cruises, shipwreck scuba diving, old-town shopping, forest or beach hiking, and so much more.