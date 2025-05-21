Ohio's Popular Dazzling Lake Is The Perfect Backdrop For All Of Your Favorite Outdoor Activities
Ohio can be an underrated travel gem, especially if you make an earnest attempt to go beyond the three big C's: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati (a city that takes the crown for spectacular street art). As fun as the Buckeye State's three largest cities can be, it's the state's nature that should draw the eye. Places like Piedmont Lake are an absolute haven for all outdoors lovers; the stunning body of water stretches across multiple counties at nearly 2,300 acres, and is only about a two-hour drive from Columbus and Akron, making it a great day trip option.
Piedmont Lake promises a fantastic and tranquil time for anyone interested in fishing, kayaking, and camping. The travelers on Tripadvisor can't lavish enough praise toward the lake, with one reviewer writing, "It is a beautiful, top-notch fishing and boating lake." They went on to mention that, "This lake has always been my place of solitude and never fails to deliver." Anglers will find Piedmont Lake to be a rewarding spot. From bluegills and crappies to saugeye and muskellunge, the lake boasts a diverse range that might surprise even an experienced fisher (and if you don't catch anything, at least you got a breathtaking sunrise and sunset to look forward to). So, if you're wanting to see all the scenic countryside beauty that Ohio has to offer, start with Piedmont Lake.
Piedmont Lake is the perfect place for a picturesque outdoorsy getaway
Piedmont Lake is a true oasis for anyone who loves boating. And there's no need to worry if you don't own your own canoe or kayak, the Piedmont Lake Marina and Campground (with staff who have earned nothing but immense praise) has rental options, along with available cabins and campsites (including space for RV's) for those who want to stay the night. Plus, after a long day on the boat, if you want to get out and stretch your legs, you can take a quick walk on the Buckeye Trail, which can be accessed from the lake's campground and runs through the forest near the waterbody. Something important to keep in mind for anyone operating a motorized boat on Piedmont: the lake only allows motors with a horsepower of up to 10 to maintain the area's peaceful atmosphere.
And, while there are certain areas that are restricted, hunting around Piedmont is generally allowed — a hunting map for the Piedmont Lake region highlighting the boundaries can be found on the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District website. Also, for any traveler interested in more nature-based fun in the Buckeye State, be sure to visit Ohio's underrated lake state park near Cleveland along with the Ohio city in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains with incredible scenic beauty.