Ohio's Popular Dazzling Lake Is The Perfect Backdrop For All Of Your Favorite Outdoor Activities

Ohio can be an underrated travel gem, especially if you make an earnest attempt to go beyond the three big C's: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati (a city that takes the crown for spectacular street art). As fun as the Buckeye State's three largest cities can be, it's the state's nature that should draw the eye. Places like Piedmont Lake are an absolute haven for all outdoors lovers; the stunning body of water stretches across multiple counties at nearly 2,300 acres, and is only about a two-hour drive from Columbus and Akron, making it a great day trip option.

Piedmont Lake promises a fantastic and tranquil time for anyone interested in fishing, kayaking, and camping. The travelers on Tripadvisor can't lavish enough praise toward the lake, with one reviewer writing, "It is a beautiful, top-notch fishing and boating lake." They went on to mention that, "This lake has always been my place of solitude and never fails to deliver." Anglers will find Piedmont Lake to be a rewarding spot. From bluegills and crappies to saugeye and muskellunge, the lake boasts a diverse range that might surprise even an experienced fisher (and if you don't catch anything, at least you got a breathtaking sunrise and sunset to look forward to). So, if you're wanting to see all the scenic countryside beauty that Ohio has to offer, start with Piedmont Lake.