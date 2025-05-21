A Free Campground Perched At The Top Of A Mesa Near Zion National Park Offers Miles Of Red Rock Scenery

Campers coming to Gooseberry Mesa have two options: free, dispersed camping regulated by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), or private yurt rentals. As for dispersed camping, these are unofficial campsites on public lands that meet BLM regulations. They're free and first-come, first-served, but without any of the amenities you'd get at a designated campground. According to the BLM, dispersed camping in Utah has a 14-day limit and is only allowed on areas with signs of previous camping. Campfires are allowed, so long as they're within existing fire rings or a fire pan. There are pit toilets at the trailheads.

The yurt rentals are provided by Gooseberry Mesa Yurts, which you'll find on the North Rim of the mesa. They're not available during July or August (because of extreme heat), and you can reserve one online in advance. Though pricier than a traditional campsite, the yurts come with lots of amenities, including bunk beds, a lantern, a cooking stove, and picnic table.

Getting to the camping area can be a bit tricky, as it involves driving along a nearly 4-mile stretch of rough road. "The road is not recommended for any vehicles after heavy rain, and I wouldn't recommend it for campers / RV's unless you are fairly adventurous in your driving," travel blog We Always Wander wrote. Once you get up the mesa, though, you're rewarded with unbelievably gorgeous views of the towering sandstone cliffs of Zion National Park and the craggy desert canyons.