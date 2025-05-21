Vermont's 'Beer Trail' Boasts The State's World-Class Breweries, Cozy Pubs, And Gorgeous Countryside

Burlington is known for many things, including unbeatable views of Lake Champlain, and Vermont's largest city offers an artsy urban vacation while being surrounded by mountains. It also happens to be home to no less than a dozen breweries, all of which are worth a visit for those looking to try new beer. The choices are plentiful to the point that the Vermont Brewers Association has strung together a trail with seven destinations so close together you can walk between select locations as well as bike, because most of the breweries listed are accessible to Burlington's beautiful bike trail.

The list suggests beginning your experience in the city's New North End at Simple Roots Brewing, started back in 2014 by Dan Ukolowicz and Kara Pawlusiak in their garage. It took only two years for the couple to outgrow the space, finding a new home in the same neighborhood where this community-focused brewery offers tap room hours from Thursday to Sunday, and offerings like the "American Dream" ale, as well as a Mexican-style lager aptly called "Beer Is Life."

Continue the journey by heading about 3 miles down North Avenue to Foam Brewers, founded in 2016 by an experienced group of industry professionals passionate about the science and art of beer brewing. Enjoy a seasonal selection of beer on tap, cheese, and charcuterie before hitting the trail's third stop at Zero Gravity Craft Brewery, where they boast more than 10 beers on draft with seasonal and specialty selections alongside a full food menu.

It's not surprising that the well-known Switchback Brewing Co., which is 100% employee-owned, appears as a recommended destination on this trail — Queen City Brewery, the Vermont Pub and Brewery, and Burlington Beer Company also make the list.