One Of Hawaii's Friendliest Cities Is A Gateway To Aquatic Adventures Centered Between Lush Valleys
Maybe it's the remoteness, maybe it's the first season of "The White Lotus," but if there's one thing Hawaii can do, it's stay on the radar as a tropical getaway. Hawaii's most remarkable attractions — like snorkeling and whale watching — make the trip unique even in the winter. The island of Maui is an unexpectedly perfect fall destination, while the Big Island offers plenty of exciting things to do year-round. Whether you're chasing serenity, searching for solitude, or simply indulging in that luxurious lifestyle, Hawaii is where the world's most breathtaking natural sights and opulent experiences are found. When aquatic adventures are what you seek, you'll discover that and more in one of Hawaii's friendliest cities, Līhuʻe.
Located on Kauai Island, Līhuʻe is a coastal town surrounded by lush valleys in the district of Puna. According to Expedia's 2021 rankings, the destination was voted America's fifth friendliest city, surpassing Manhattan, New York, and Aspen, Colorado. As Kauai's commercial and political center, Līhuʻe first became Royal Governor Kaikioʻewa's seat in 1837. From there, it grew into a major city. Now, people flock here to swim in the clear Pacific waters, explore historic sites, and immerse themselves in Aloha culture.
Līhuʻe Airport is Kauai Island's key entry point for travelers, so there is no need for long car rides from one town to the other. If you're coming from Honolulu, it's a short, 45-minute flight to get here. Keep in mind that air travel is the only mode of transportation available between these locations.
Splish, splash, and smile on Līhuʻe's shoreline
The top activity on every Hawaiian itinerary is the beach. As you make your way to Līhuʻe's busiest and most popular stretch of sand, make a quick stop at the Wall of Painted Coconuts for a classic touristy photo. With that IG pic out of the way, you're ready to bask under the sun's rays at Kalapakī Beach. This is your main spot for all things water sports, starting with swimming and finishing with stand-up paddleboarding. The tides are ideal for riding waves; you can also learn how to surf if you're unfamiliar with the sport. There are beach catamaran rentals for those who want to venture further out into the ocean. Or, you can enjoy a friendly volleyball game on the sand or read a book while listening to the waves. From here, walk to Kuki'i Point Lighthouse for scenic views of the Pacific.
You'll find rougher waves but equally breathtaking panoramas at Ninini Beach. Wear water shoes here to navigate the rocks. This beach is a great choice for an afternoon picnic or hike to Ninini Point lighthouse. Advanced backpackers might consider it a mere stroll, but that only means you won't break a sweat. Time your hike properly, and you'll be able to watch planes land in the city from the lighthouse.
Want to go snorkeling and diving? The best opportunities await at Nukoli'i Beach. This two-mile spot is rarely crowded, with a few surfers trying to tackle waves in the Graveyards area. While it's nice to have a beach to yourself, be careful, as there are no lifeguards on duty here.
Check out Līhuʻe's museums and lūʻau
Līhuʻe also boasts attractions that don't require changing into your swimwear. Kauaʻi Museum, for instance, is where you'll learn about local artists, history, geology, and more. Exhibits here teach you about Captain Cook's arrival to Kauai, the monarchy of Hawaii, and how the islands were formed in the middle of the ocean. Another spot worth checking out is the Grove Farm Museum. Tour the grounds to see how significant sugarcane is to the state. The two-hour visit takes you around the property of the Wilcox family, which played a huge role in the industry.
If you didn't go to a lūʻau, did you really visit Hawaii? Find the best entertainment at Lū'au Kalamakū, where hula dancing is paired with local delicacies. Order the Hawaiian sweet rolls, but don't skip the Kalua pork — the meat is roasted underground. Or, play it safe with teriyaki chicken and chow mein. Dessert is always on the table, and what better way to wrap up the night than with haupia, a creamy coconut pudding?
Your last stop in Līhuʻe should be Nawiliwili Harbor. This is where you'll begin your deep-sea fishing excursions or launch your kayaks into the ocean. But more than that, it's an amazing place to watch the sunset. As you're surrounded by tranquility, you'll already be planning your next tropical vacation to the most beautiful towns in Hawaii.