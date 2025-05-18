A New York 'Gateway To The Catskills' Is A Picturesque Fishing Hamlet With Ethereal Natural Beauty On A River

Outdoor fishing has become increasingly popular in America. This 2023 report from the Outdoor Industry Association highlighted fishing as one of the 80% of outdoor activities that saw participation growth in 2022. It's no surprise then that fishing destinations are attracting more visitors and those hidden spots are becoming harder to find. Fortunately, there's one hamlet in New York State, only around two hours from major cities like New York, Syracuse, and New Haven, that's making waves for its exceptional fishing.

Roscoe is a naturally beautiful hamlet in the Catskills with a population of around 560. It has a couple of self-given monickers, including the "Gateway to the Catskills" and "Trout Town U.S.A." Both of these are appropriate because Roscoe is home to five trout streams that are considered some of — if not the best — in America.

Trout fishing is life in Roscoe, home to the legend of the two-headed trout. Newbie and pro anglers can get kitted out at local fly fishing shops, before heading to the streams to cast a line. You're spoilt for choice with an abundance of trout to be caught in Junction Pool, Painter's Bend, Hendrickson's Pool, and Wulff Run. The Beaverkill River and Willowemoc Creek are also great spots for getting your knees wet waiting for that next bite.