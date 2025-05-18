A New York 'Gateway To The Catskills' Is A Picturesque Fishing Hamlet With Ethereal Natural Beauty On A River
Outdoor fishing has become increasingly popular in America. This 2023 report from the Outdoor Industry Association highlighted fishing as one of the 80% of outdoor activities that saw participation growth in 2022. It's no surprise then that fishing destinations are attracting more visitors and those hidden spots are becoming harder to find. Fortunately, there's one hamlet in New York State, only around two hours from major cities like New York, Syracuse, and New Haven, that's making waves for its exceptional fishing.
Roscoe is a naturally beautiful hamlet in the Catskills with a population of around 560. It has a couple of self-given monickers, including the "Gateway to the Catskills" and "Trout Town U.S.A." Both of these are appropriate because Roscoe is home to five trout streams that are considered some of — if not the best — in America.
Trout fishing is life in Roscoe, home to the legend of the two-headed trout. Newbie and pro anglers can get kitted out at local fly fishing shops, before heading to the streams to cast a line. You're spoilt for choice with an abundance of trout to be caught in Junction Pool, Painter's Bend, Hendrickson's Pool, and Wulff Run. The Beaverkill River and Willowemoc Creek are also great spots for getting your knees wet waiting for that next bite.
Enthralling outdoor and indoor activities in Roscoe
Don't worry, Roscoe isn't a one-trick pony. This charming Catskills hideaway is a fantastic base from which to explore wild forest and riverside trails. Beaverkill River is perfect for a relaxing stroll along the waterside. But, if you're up for something more challenging, you can lace up the boots and tackle trails to Russel Brook Falls, Cables Lake, or Split Rock Lookout.
Those interested in the culture needn't look further than the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum. The museum pays homage to Roscoe's rich fly fishing past and present, while also hosting interesting events like the Saturday Fly Tyers Series — a must for anglers interested in finessing their fly-tying technique. You can also see railway artifacts at the Roscoe O&W Railway Museum, including trout cars that facilitated the region's fishing culture.
There are plenty of places to enjoy Roscoe's natural riverside beauty while also sampling the hamlet's culinary delights. The Catskills Coffee Lodge is a charming spot for grabbing breakfast, lunch, or a sweet treat, with outdoor seating overlooking Willowemoc Creek. They also sell spicy homemade habanero pepper jelly and applewood-smoked maple syrup from Dover Plains. Fancy a pizza pilgrimage? Visit Narrowsburg, a New York hamlet between the Catskills and Poconos that's known as the Pizza Capital Of The Upper Delaware River.
How to get to Roscoe and where to stay
You're better off driving to Roscoe, which is a three-plus-hour, multi-bus journey from New York City with most routes arriving in Binghamton, which is still a 1.5-hour bus ride to Roscoe on the ShortLine Hudson. The hamlet caters to road trippers with its accommodation options. These range from modern motels and inns to farm stays (yes, you get to meet the animals), creek-side cabins, and riverfront campsites.
Speaking of the farm stays, you don't have to commit to spending the night to visit the farms around Roscoe. Trout Town Farms and Buck Brook Alpacas both offer tours and animal meet-and-greets. You can forget about the fish for a while as you get up close and personal with alpacas, cuddly rabbits, goats, and many more.
If you have more time, visit Livingston Manor, a wildly underrated chic hamlet with local craft beer and mountain charm. You might also like the dreamy New York town of Windham, which seamlessly mixes main street and mountain charm.