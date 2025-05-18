A Hidden Haven Near The Amalfi Coast With Stunning Views Offers An Affordable Escape From The Crowds

When most travelers picture Italy's southern coast, images of Positano's pastel cliffside homes or Sorrento's sun-drenched promenades are usually the first images that come to mind. But even the most affordable towns on the Amalfi Coast can suffer from overcrowding and inflated pricing. As a result, many tourists have begun looking to other places in southwestern Italy for that quintessential Mediterranean escape, and Vico Equense is increasingly finding its way onto travel itineraries.

The city is located to the south of Naples on the same peninsula as travel heavy-hitters like Sorrento and Positano. While not officially included in the Amalfi Coast, you could make the case that for Vico Equense, that's a distinction without a difference. Like many of the small towns and cities lining that famous stretch of water, the city sits between dramatic mountainous terrain and the Tyrrhenian Sea. Looking out at Mount Vesuvius and Mount Ischia in the far distance, Vico Equense offers the same cinematic seascapes and charming architecture you'd expect from the Amalfi region, minus the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds.

Vico Equense's medieval churches, courtyards, and labyrinthine staircases exude a historical elegance that's charmingly rough around the edges. Here, you're more likely to pass by Neapolitan weekenders than large tour groups, and the city grants visitors a glimpse of a more authentic side of the Campania region. That's reflected in the prices — everything from seafood pasta to cliffside accommodation tends to be gentler on the wallet. So, whether you're looking for a base to travel up and down the coast from or simply want to soak in the view with a glass of Falanghina, Vico Equense invites you to join its quiet reverie.