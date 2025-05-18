A Hidden Haven Near The Amalfi Coast With Stunning Views Offers An Affordable Escape From The Crowds
When most travelers picture Italy's southern coast, images of Positano's pastel cliffside homes or Sorrento's sun-drenched promenades are usually the first images that come to mind. But even the most affordable towns on the Amalfi Coast can suffer from overcrowding and inflated pricing. As a result, many tourists have begun looking to other places in southwestern Italy for that quintessential Mediterranean escape, and Vico Equense is increasingly finding its way onto travel itineraries.
The city is located to the south of Naples on the same peninsula as travel heavy-hitters like Sorrento and Positano. While not officially included in the Amalfi Coast, you could make the case that for Vico Equense, that's a distinction without a difference. Like many of the small towns and cities lining that famous stretch of water, the city sits between dramatic mountainous terrain and the Tyrrhenian Sea. Looking out at Mount Vesuvius and Mount Ischia in the far distance, Vico Equense offers the same cinematic seascapes and charming architecture you'd expect from the Amalfi region, minus the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds.
Vico Equense's medieval churches, courtyards, and labyrinthine staircases exude a historical elegance that's charmingly rough around the edges. Here, you're more likely to pass by Neapolitan weekenders than large tour groups, and the city grants visitors a glimpse of a more authentic side of the Campania region. That's reflected in the prices — everything from seafood pasta to cliffside accommodation tends to be gentler on the wallet. So, whether you're looking for a base to travel up and down the coast from or simply want to soak in the view with a glass of Falanghina, Vico Equense invites you to join its quiet reverie.
What to see, eat, and do in Vico Equense
Vico Equense might be quieter than its Amalfi Coast neighbors, but it packs a rich blend of history, culture, and natural beauty into its winding streets and seasides. A good way to start exploring is by heading to Piazza Umberto. This city square is surrounded by cafes and restaurants and is generally a good place to take in the local vibe. From here, a short walk brings you to Chiesa della Santissima Annunziata, a 14th-century church that's perched dramatically on a cliff overlooking the sea. Its pastel pink and white Baroque facade and sweeping ocean views make it one of the more photogenic spots in the city.
From there, stroll down the streets that fan out from the main piazza to peruse the city's many gelaterias, bakeries, and boutique shops. Cremeria Gabriele is a standout known for its pastries and ice cream that are enough to satisfy anyone's sweet tooth. For something heartier, check out Titos Ristorante, a cozy joint with excellent service and even better food.
Vico Equense is also home to the Museo Mineralogico Campano, a museum with a collection of 5,000 minerals and gems. For something a bit quirkier, visit the Museo del Cinema, a small but charming collection dedicated to the history of cinema on the Sorrento peninsula. If you're up for a short hike, take the trail up to Mount Faito, one of the mountains overlooking the Sorrento region. You can access it by first taking the cable car from the nearby town of Castellammare di Stabia. On a clear day, you'll be rewarded with spectacular views over the Bay of Naples.
Vico Equense's dramatic beaches and accommodation options
When it comes to beaches, Vico Equense suffers from the same problem that affects the entire Amalfi Coast — some of the best are privately owned. Do yourself a favor and skip the overcrowded and expensive Le Postali Beach in the marina and head to La Tartaruga Beach. While a little further afield, it's free, relatively secluded, and empty — especially since the city discontinued the shuttle service. You'll need to hike down from the main road to reach it.
One of the best places to stay is the Hotel Sporting, a high-end cliffside hotel right in the city center. The hotel comes with an undeniably romantic private beach (and delightfully colorful rooms, too). Elsewhere, the city offers dozens of accommodation options, with more budget-friendly stays clustered around the piazza and prices rising the closer you get to the waterfront.
Getting to Vico Equense is pretty straightforward. The town is just 25 miles south of Naples and accessible via the Circumvesuviana train line, which connects Naples and Sorrento. Naples International Airport is your nearest major hub, and from there, it's an easy train or car ride to reach Vico Equense. Seasonally, it's going to be more pleasant but more crowded in July and August, but if you don't mind slightly cooler temperatures, consider booking a trip in late spring or early fall to get the best of both worlds. Regardless of when you come, consider renting a car and going on some day trips — there are plenty of seaside towns hidden in the Amalfi Coast region waiting to be discovered.