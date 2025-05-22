The Hidden Downsides Of Booking A Corner Room At A Hotel, According To A Travel Agent

There's no getting around it — whether you're on a lavish vacation and booking at one of the most expensive hotels in the world or on a shoestring budget trying to make the most of your stay in a hostel, lodging is a big part of the expense of travel. It's no surprise that avid travelers all have their tips and tricks for finding the best way to get a good hotel room at an affordable price. One suggestion that you may hear from well-meaning people trying to help you get an upgrade without paying a premium is to request a corner room. The idea is that these rooms may be larger than typical rooms and a little more private while costing the same amount as other rooms on the floor. Unfortunately, there are some downsides to this strategy.

To find out why requesting a corner room might not be such a good idea after all, Islands reached out to Victoria Fricke, the owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations. Whether or not a corner room will actually be bigger is debatable, but those possible benefits come with some annoying disadvantages, too. While you might not have to pay more if the room is in the same class as others on the floor and isn't considered some kind of suite, according to Fricke, "the biggest cons of having a corner room would be location and view."