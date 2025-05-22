The Hidden Downsides Of Booking A Corner Room At A Hotel, According To A Travel Agent
There's no getting around it — whether you're on a lavish vacation and booking at one of the most expensive hotels in the world or on a shoestring budget trying to make the most of your stay in a hostel, lodging is a big part of the expense of travel. It's no surprise that avid travelers all have their tips and tricks for finding the best way to get a good hotel room at an affordable price. One suggestion that you may hear from well-meaning people trying to help you get an upgrade without paying a premium is to request a corner room. The idea is that these rooms may be larger than typical rooms and a little more private while costing the same amount as other rooms on the floor. Unfortunately, there are some downsides to this strategy.
To find out why requesting a corner room might not be such a good idea after all, Islands reached out to Victoria Fricke, the owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations. Whether or not a corner room will actually be bigger is debatable, but those possible benefits come with some annoying disadvantages, too. While you might not have to pay more if the room is in the same class as others on the floor and isn't considered some kind of suite, according to Fricke, "the biggest cons of having a corner room would be location and view."
A corner room can also mean a worse view and an out-of-the-way location
However, at the same time, some travelers may consider the remoteness of a corner room to be an advantage. If your room is on either end of a floor, you're less likely to hear your neighbors on one side coming back at 2 a.m. after exploring the city's nightlife and then your neighbors on the other side leaving at 5 a.m. to get a jumpstart on sightseeing. Unfortunately, Fricke shared that the distance can also be an inconvenience. "You may be at the far end of the hotel furthest from the lobby, elevators, and other amenities where proximity is nice," Fricke said.
If you don't mind being a bit of a walk from amenities like the vending and ice machines, you may still be tempted to ask for a corner room. But Fricke warns that, "With every possible pro though comes a con." While it's totally possible to book a gorgeous corner suite in a hotel — like one that Vic's Vacations shared on its Instagram page — if the hotel you're staying at is next door to another hotel, you may be in for disappointment. As Fricke explained, sometimes, rather than a beautiful view and fresh morning breeze waiting for you on the balcony, in a corner room you may find yourself with a balcony that "looks at another hotel" and end up being nose to nose with the guests next door. So, if you are looking for a way to save some money on accommodation, you may want to skip the corner room and instead use Rick Steves' go-to strategy for cheaper hotel stays.