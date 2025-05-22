This Hip Paris Neighborhood Is Overflowing With Conscious Hotels, Shops, Restaurants, And Bakeries
Formerly known as Paris' red light district, the once gritty Pigalle has a fresh look and feel to it. While peep shows and risqué shops still line Boulevard de Clichy, South Pigalle (or SoPi as it's more commonly known), is buzzing with hipsters and creatives who have reimagined this village within the city and given it a new, more wholesome energy. Home to conscious hotels, yoga studios, vegan restaurants, fair trade coffee shops, and all-natural beauty shops, SoPi is the haute spot to be.
Located at the foot of Montmartre, the 9th arrondissement is centrally located for those who want to see iconic sights, yet stay in an area where you're more likely to rub elbows with locals than tourists. SoPi is within 15 minutes walking distance of scenic Montmartre, where you can amble up the cobblestoned hill to see artists at work in the touristy Place du Tertre and then saunter over to Sacré Coeur for an obligatory picture on the steps while overlooking all of Paris below. Avoid the tourist trap restaurants of Paris, though, and save your appetite for the more authentic eateries in SoPi.
Thanks to the extremely efficient system of Paris public transport, SoPi is easily accessible by metro, but be careful to use the Paris Metro without spending all your euros. The Pigalle Metro stop serves Lines 2 and 12, making it very convenient to come and go from anywhere in Paris. The closest international airport, Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG), is only 40 minutes from SoPi. Cabs are available, but tourists should generally avoid taxis in Paris because of scams. Plus, the RER B goes from the airport to Gare du Nord, and from there, it's just a quick transition onto Metro Line 2.
Where to sleep and shop in SoPi
One of the most innovative and sustainable hotel concepts in Paris, Hôtel HOY is the vision of young hotelier Charlotte Gomez de Orozco. Part hotel, part yoga studio, part flower shop, HOY is the ultimate gathering spot for Paris' conscious community. As a hotel, it's luxurious, yet approachable, with all the modern comforts you could desire, combined with unexpected surprises like a ballet bar in the room for daily stretching. Every aspect of the hotel, including the nontoxic paint and natural bath products (made by The Naked Shop, a local partner who delivers products by bicycle), the yoga studio, the meditation room, and even the takeaway coffee cups made from coffee grounds from the vegan restaurant on the ground floor, was intentionally designed to encourage wellness.
Alternatively, Le Pigalle is the very definition of a neighborhood hotel. Thoughtfully curated collaborations with photographers, bakers, mixologists, musicians, and artists from the community culminate in an authentic representation of Pigalle. Everything from the soundtrack blasting throughout the property, to the art adorning the walls is reflective of unique perspectives combined to create one unified representation of the place they call home.
Within walking distance from the hotel is Awesome, a clean and green beauty concept store that features beauty and skincare products made from natural ingredients. Love&Dress is a highly curated and conscious vintage shop that doubles as a gathering spot to celebrate women. BIS Boutique Solitaire is a second-hand fashion boutique that is so much more. A social enterprise that focuses on upcycling, circular economy, and training the unemployed and providing new job skills to set them on a career path, BIS Boutique Solitaire also provides free clothing to those who need it most.
Cafés, restaurants, bakeries, and wine bars in SoPi
In SoPi, visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to eating and drinking. Craft coffee takes center stage at KB Roasters, a specialty coffee roaster in Pigalle. La Compagnie du Café is a fair-trade coffee roastery and cafe with a daily brunch menu. One of the best things you can possibly eat in Paris is the cinnamon babka from Mamiche, a made-from-scratch boulangerie with a cult following. All of their pastries and sandwiches are housemade daily, popularity confirmed by the constant line out the door. You can also satisfy your sweet tooth at The French Bastards, Puffy Cookies, Book Nook (for coffee, a sweet treat, and a new book), and Copains, for gluten-free treats.
Walking distance from either Hotel HOY or Le Pigalle, dining options include Le Bon Georges, a quintessential Parisian bistro where the hospitality industry likes to hang on their days off (which is always a good sign), the original Buvette (which serves food all day and night), Peppe (when you just want a really good pizza), Cafe Marlette (for breakfast), and Rose Bakery (for takeaway).
As for wine, Le Vin au Vert is a cozy wine bar specializing in biodynamic and natural wines. 228 Litres is a wine bar slash restaurant with over 500 wines in their cellar and the same owners are also behind La Cave Pigalle, the wine shop next door. At Les Sardignac, you can enjoy a regularly rotating selection of 20 wines by the glass.