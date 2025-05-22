This Hip Paris Neighborhood Is Overflowing With Conscious Hotels, Shops, Restaurants, And Bakeries

Formerly known as Paris' red light district, the once gritty Pigalle has a fresh look and feel to it. While peep shows and risqué shops still line Boulevard de Clichy, South Pigalle (or SoPi as it's more commonly known), is buzzing with hipsters and creatives who have reimagined this village within the city and given it a new, more wholesome energy. Home to conscious hotels, yoga studios, vegan restaurants, fair trade coffee shops, and all-natural beauty shops, SoPi is the haute spot to be.

Located at the foot of Montmartre, the 9th arrondissement is centrally located for those who want to see iconic sights, yet stay in an area where you're more likely to rub elbows with locals than tourists. SoPi is within 15 minutes walking distance of scenic Montmartre, where you can amble up the cobblestoned hill to see artists at work in the touristy Place du Tertre and then saunter over to Sacré Coeur for an obligatory picture on the steps while overlooking all of Paris below. Avoid the tourist trap restaurants of Paris, though, and save your appetite for the more authentic eateries in SoPi.

Thanks to the extremely efficient system of Paris public transport, SoPi is easily accessible by metro, but be careful to use the Paris Metro without spending all your euros. The Pigalle Metro stop serves Lines 2 and 12, making it very convenient to come and go from anywhere in Paris. The closest international airport, Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG), is only 40 minutes from SoPi. Cabs are available, but tourists should generally avoid taxis in Paris because of scams. Plus, the RER B goes from the airport to Gare du Nord, and from there, it's just a quick transition onto Metro Line 2.