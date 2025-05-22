Appalachian Foothills Meet Artistic Flair In This Georgia Gem Full Of Trails And Creative Vibes

The sprawling Appalachian Mountains are dotted with countless charming little cities and towns, each with its own unique personality and things to do. However, none of them has the unique distinction of being known locally as the "Carpet Capital of the World." But Dalton, Georgia, does. That's right, this quaint municipality tucked away among the Appalachian foothills has a long and storied history as the location of a lot of major carpet and flooring companies. That's not its main draw, though. Luckily, those who visit Dalton will be treated to a city filled with outdoor trails for the adventurous and art for the creatively inclined.

Dalton is pretty easy to get to because it is only about 30 miles away from the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, and roughly 90 miles north of Atlanta, a city that is home to the largest aquarium in America. Like much of the American South, the city can be pretty hot and humid in the middle of summer, so it's recommended that you visit between spring and early summer or late summer and fall. There are quite a few comfortable places to stay in Dalton, such as Home2 Suites by Hilton, the Carpentry Hotel, and the Loom Room Retreat, to name a few.

Despite being located in a secluded area in the Appalachian foothills, Dalton is quite trendy when it comes to food with something for everyone. Start your day with a hearty egg sandwich or breakfast burrito with gourmet coffee at The Perfect Cup. Mosey on over to D Food Collab and order yourself a tasty wrap or, considering you're in the South, some fried chicken. Then, finish off the day with a craft beer and savory pizza at Cherokee Brewing and Pizza Company.