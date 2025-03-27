One Of The South's Most Renowned Mountain Cities Is A Wildly Charming, Scenic, Artsy Georgia Paradise

A stunning mountain paradise less than two hours from Atlanta by car offers up the perfect Appalachian retreat for art lovers in search of a quiet, yet sophisticated, getaway from the city's seemingly constant chaos. Blue Ridge, Georgia, tucked into the mountains of the same name, is a well-known Southern charmer of a community, but that shouldn't stop eager city escapees from paying this beautiful mountain-ringed town a visit. A walkable downtown featuring big-city-quality dining, surprising art galleries, and four craft breweries await in this beautiful corner of the Peach State.

What's more, there's a lot to do outside the city limits. Blue Ridge is nestled among more than 106,000 acres of public land — the Chattahoochee National Forest. Here, hikers and bikers can wander hundreds of miles of trails, take in some of the South's most scenic vistas, and generally disappear from the grid for a day. Not a trail fanatic? How about an iconic family-friendly fall foliage train ride through the heart of southern Appalachia? Hop aboard the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway for a four-hour, round-trip ride along the Toccoa River. The train departs from the Blue Ridge Depot every day multiple times a day with stops in McCaysville, Georgia and Copperhill, Tennessee.