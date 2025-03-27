One Of The South's Most Renowned Mountain Cities Is A Wildly Charming, Scenic, Artsy Georgia Paradise
A stunning mountain paradise less than two hours from Atlanta by car offers up the perfect Appalachian retreat for art lovers in search of a quiet, yet sophisticated, getaway from the city's seemingly constant chaos. Blue Ridge, Georgia, tucked into the mountains of the same name, is a well-known Southern charmer of a community, but that shouldn't stop eager city escapees from paying this beautiful mountain-ringed town a visit. A walkable downtown featuring big-city-quality dining, surprising art galleries, and four craft breweries await in this beautiful corner of the Peach State.
What's more, there's a lot to do outside the city limits. Blue Ridge is nestled among more than 106,000 acres of public land — the Chattahoochee National Forest. Here, hikers and bikers can wander hundreds of miles of trails, take in some of the South's most scenic vistas, and generally disappear from the grid for a day. Not a trail fanatic? How about an iconic family-friendly fall foliage train ride through the heart of southern Appalachia? Hop aboard the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway for a four-hour, round-trip ride along the Toccoa River. The train departs from the Blue Ridge Depot every day multiple times a day with stops in McCaysville, Georgia and Copperhill, Tennessee.
Blue Ridge is an art lover's dream destination
Blue Ridge boasts several highly regarded art galleries, including four located right downtown and then more contained within The Art Center on West Main Street, which is in the historic Fannin County Courthouse. The Art Center hosts and displays the work of about 600 member artists who show pieces across various media, from photography to oil painting, and from children's art to pottery. For art lovers, Blue Ridge's offerings might feel like they just don't end.
More art, crafts, and some great shopping await tourists in downtown Blue Ridge. A downloadable walking map showing the town's various shops and galleries is a great way to wander the charming streets of this small town. The map also shows some of the city's excellent dining and drinking options that include the gorgeous Black Sheep Restaurant Bar and Patio, with its outdoor seating and New Orleans jazz, and the Blue Ridge Distillery, home of locally distilled pineapple rum and peach and apple brandy. If you aren't into brandy, travelers can also choose to visit one of the four craft breweries in town, including Angry Hops Brewing, where visitors can sample some divine local beers. Another popular option downtown is Grumpy Old Men Brewing, which as 18 beers on tap. So, while this mountain town may not have the history of Savannah, a walkable gem of lush gardens, Southern food, and picturesque streets, Blue Ridge definitely has its own charm.
Get out into the wilds of North Georgia
This corner of Georgia is truly an outdoor lover's paradise. In addition to the 430 miles of hiking and biking trails, including the southern portion of the Appalachian Trail, the nearby Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest is a great place for fly fishers. The forest boasts 10 designated wilderness areas that are great for backcountry fishing, and more than 1,300 miles of trout streams, where anglers can cast for both wild and stocked brown, rainbow, and brook trout.
Blue Ridge is an excellent home base for outdoor adventure lovers, and there's lots to see. It's also close to some stunning neighboring communities, like Ellijay. Situated about 15 miles south of Blue Ridge, Ellijay offers rustic charm with outstanding scenery, wine, and waterfalls. Both communities are within easy drives of several stunning forested trails ending in vistas that offer great photo opportunities for travelers who want to push the abilities of their smartphones to the limit. In fact, the national forest's Aska Road Trail system is full of options and is located only around 10 miles from Blue Ridge. The Chattahoochee National Forest is a scenic recreational paradise that is brimming with waterfalls, valleys, and trails.