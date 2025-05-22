Rick Steves Shares Why It's Unusual And Can Even Be Seen As Rude To Order Tap Water In Europe

Uninitiated American tourists visiting Europe, beware: You won't be able to order "ice water" with every meal. This request makes for a cheeky joke amongst certain European circles, largely because of the addition of ice. But even just ordering tap water can cause some problems, at least in certain countries.

As travel author Rick Steves explains on his website, this isn't some random decision meant to snub tourists. It's more of an issue related to the quality of service and local customs. In some European countries, it seems silly to order water from the tap with a nice meal out, rather than pay for a good bottle of high-quality water. And in other countries, it's considered rude to basically ask a business for something for free. This isn't universal across all 27 EU countries (plus Switzerland, Norway, and the U.K.), each with its own history and culture. Belgium, Italy, and Luxembourg will prove tricky to get tap water, for instance. But you'll be alright in Sweden, Denmark, or Slovenia — Steves' favorite overlooked European country. In the U.K., ordering tap water at a restaurant is completely normal, and no one will bat an eye at your request.

As a general rule, assume that you've got to learn local ways regarding water consumption, and then abide by them. You can always do as locals do and order a bottle of sparkling or still (non-sparkling) water to share. It's worth the $5 or $6 price tag to dig into local habits and get to know them for what they are. After all, why spend thousands of dollars and travel halfway across the world only to persist in one's ways? But if you still want water from the tap, there are rules of thumb to learn.