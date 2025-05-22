Rick Steves Shares Why It's Unusual And Can Even Be Seen As Rude To Order Tap Water In Europe
Uninitiated American tourists visiting Europe, beware: You won't be able to order "ice water" with every meal. This request makes for a cheeky joke amongst certain European circles, largely because of the addition of ice. But even just ordering tap water can cause some problems, at least in certain countries.
As travel author Rick Steves explains on his website, this isn't some random decision meant to snub tourists. It's more of an issue related to the quality of service and local customs. In some European countries, it seems silly to order water from the tap with a nice meal out, rather than pay for a good bottle of high-quality water. And in other countries, it's considered rude to basically ask a business for something for free. This isn't universal across all 27 EU countries (plus Switzerland, Norway, and the U.K.), each with its own history and culture. Belgium, Italy, and Luxembourg will prove tricky to get tap water, for instance. But you'll be alright in Sweden, Denmark, or Slovenia — Steves' favorite overlooked European country. In the U.K., ordering tap water at a restaurant is completely normal, and no one will bat an eye at your request.
As a general rule, assume that you've got to learn local ways regarding water consumption, and then abide by them. You can always do as locals do and order a bottle of sparkling or still (non-sparkling) water to share. It's worth the $5 or $6 price tag to dig into local habits and get to know them for what they are. After all, why spend thousands of dollars and travel halfway across the world only to persist in one's ways? But if you still want water from the tap, there are rules of thumb to learn.
Water-ordering etiquette across Europe
The "no tap water" rule isn't universal across all European countries. More often than not, it affects those countries that travelers tend to visit. Countries like France, Greece, or Spain are overwhelmed by (and trying to fight) an endless deluge of tourists every year, and you'll rarely find tap water served. Other countries get fewer tourists and might not have the safest drinking water, anyway, like Romania, Moldova, or Cyprus.
Then there are local quirks that would-be travelers ought to know about. In Italy, you might get a general table charge (coperto) that may or may not include tap water. Although there is a little-known way to get free water in Italy. In Nordic countries like Norway or Finland, complimentary water is pretty common. Some countries, like Belgium, however, will straight-up refuse to give you tap water, so don't bother asking. In the Netherlands, asking for tap water will probably cause some confusion, but you can usually get it. Like we said before, we're talking about 30 or so different countries, cultures, traditions, and languages across the European subcontinent and surrounding seas.
Ultimately, if you insist on the tap water route and don't want to shell out for a bottle, Rick Steves has one critical piece of advice: schmooze. Learn a bit of the local language, be polite, act like the waiter is in on some secret deal, maybe proffer your baby to invoke sympathy — whatever works. You can try asking for "water from the tap" directly, or maybe do the roundabout "glass of water" request. And if a waiter asks, "still or sparkling?" that means a bottle. You'll have to clarify your request.
The EU's push to increase tap water usage
Interestingly and despite regional cultural differences between various European countries, the European Union is set to enact sweeping tap water reforms. First posited back in 2018 and revised in 2025, the European Parliament wants to encourage tap water use across all EU nations, if not outright enforce it being served at restaurants. The rationale for this decision centers on the cleanliness and accessibility of tap water across many EU nations, and the wastefulness of single-serving containers.
These tap water reforms are set to roll out starting in 2027. They also put a cap on the price of water, which will make a big difference in countries like Czechia, where water can cost more than beer. But even so, such changes would likely take years to ripple through every single EU village and local eatery. It's best for travelers to assume that the old ways still stand for now.
On that note, there's one Rick Steves-confirmed, nigh-universal European circumstance where you can expect to get a little glass of complimentary tap water. If you order an espresso, cappuccino, or some other coffee and dine in, you'll likely get a little cup of water to clear your mouth of any bad aftertaste. And pro tip: That little cup might be a savvy way to ask for another bit of free water.