Medieval Architecture And Cobbled Streets Thrive In The Historic Heart Of This Wildly Underrated Spanish City

Bordering Portugal on the western side of Spain, the Extremadura region is home to extraordinary places to see and visit, from UNESCO-listed architectural sites to historic natural greenway trails. And one of its top sites is the city of Cáceres. Like many in the region, this city has persisted through Roman, Moorish, and Gothic occupation, and it has the bones to prove it in the form of charming cobbled streets, stately mansions, and battlements that have stood the test of time.

Thanks to the diverse cultural influences that have colored its streets, the Ciudad Monumental became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1986. While not as well-known for it as Spain's eastern city of Girona, known for rivaling Barcelon'as beauty, Cáceres has served as a principal film setting for "Game of Thrones" and "The House of the Dragon," and avid viewers of both shows might recognize several of the locations in Cáceres' Old Town, including the extra-wide Arco de la Estrella, the exterior of the Palace of the Golfines, and the steps of the Cuesta de la Compañía alleyway. Take in 12th-century facades in the sunny Plaza Mayor (one of the largest in Spain), join a dramatic evening tour guided by troubadours, or see the city streets from on high at the early 20th-century Santuario de la Virgen de la Montaña just outside town to feel like an intrepid traveler of Cáceres' history over the years.