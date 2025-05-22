America's Skydiving 'Mecca' Is Situated Between Southern California's Beaches, Lakes, And Mountains
Perris, California, may be an old railroad depot, but today, it boasts a very modern claim to fame. In a place that began as a tiny stopoff point along the Southern Pacific Railroad, you'll now find plenty of recreation opportunities, including a magical holiday train ride where the Polar Express comes to life. However, there is one unique non-train attraction that Perris is particularly famous for. The city is home to Skydive Perris, a self-titled "mecca" of skydiving that's been in the industry for over 50 years, per the company's website.
Skydive Perris serves as a hub for skydivers from all over, where adventurous souls can teach others or jump from a plane and even a hot-air balloon. Perris also boasts enticing activities like normal hot-air balloon rides, the Perris Auto Speedway (home to races of all sorts), and the Southern California Railway Museum, which features 100 acres of historical trains, models, and trolley rides.
Perris is also surrounded by Southern California's glistening beaches, pristine lakes, and mountain vistas. There's no bad reason to visit Perris, but you might have a hard time narrowing down your options when it comes to creating an itinerary.
Perris is America's Skydiving Mecca
Skydive Perris offers a range of skydiving experiences for every adventurer at heart. You'll find tandem jumping opportunities for newbies, indoor flight activities for those who prefer to stay closer to the ground, and licensed skydiver experiences to accommodate professionals.
Speaking of professionals, licensed skydivers and Skydive Perris students can stay on-site at either the International House of Parachutists (IHOP) or the Bunkhouse. Fortunately, for the non-professionals among us, hotels like Ayres Hotel and Spa and Fairfield Marriott Inn and Suites are highly recommended and offer discounted rates to those who dive with Skydive Perris.
When you're back on solid ground, Skydive Perris has other attractions on its campus. There's a pool (which is the perfect place to spectate the skydiving), a pub, and various events for both professionals and recreationists. If you time your visit right, you might get to see some awe-inspiring, high-elevation aerobatics. Then again, dedicating an entire trip to America's Skydiving Mecca means you'll miss out on all there is to explore nearby.
What else to see in and around Perris, California
Whether you prefer beaches, lakes, or mountains, nature is easily reachable within a couple of hours of Perris. The city lies between Los Angeles and San Diego, with easy access to peaks like Mount San Antonio and Mount San Jacinto. With a population of around 80,000, Perris is equipped with classic creature comforts, as well as a local recreation area. The Lake Perris State Recreation Area welcomes visitors to enjoy water sports, hiking, and relaxation in nature. If hotels in town aren't what you're after, consider camping at Lake Perris. The off-season from December to February still has beautiful weather and fewer crowds. To experience California's coastal beaches, Perris is about 50 miles from popular spots like San Clemente State Beach. The town is nearly the same distance from mountainous retreats like Big Bear.
The airports in San Diego and Los Angeles are about the same distance from Perris. However, Redditors deem LAX one of the worst in the world, and it is faster to come from the former rather than the latter. Fortunately, public transport is an option, as the 91/Perris Valley Line Metrolink train operates directly between Los Angeles and Perris. While Los Angeles requires no introduction, Perris might be a good starting point for exploring the big city.
If smaller cities are more your speed, Perris is less than a 30-minute drive from Temecula, an underrated wine country with casual vibes and delicious dining. Whether you start or end your California trip in Perris, there's no shortage of things to do, even if skydiving isn't your primary motivation for visiting.