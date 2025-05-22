America's Skydiving 'Mecca' Is Situated Between Southern California's Beaches, Lakes, And Mountains

Perris, California, may be an old railroad depot, but today, it boasts a very modern claim to fame. In a place that began as a tiny stopoff point along the Southern Pacific Railroad, you'll now find plenty of recreation opportunities, including a magical holiday train ride where the Polar Express comes to life. However, there is one unique non-train attraction that Perris is particularly famous for. The city is home to Skydive Perris, a self-titled "mecca" of skydiving that's been in the industry for over 50 years, per the company's website.

Skydive Perris serves as a hub for skydivers from all over, where adventurous souls can teach others or jump from a plane and even a hot-air balloon. Perris also boasts enticing activities like normal hot-air balloon rides, the Perris Auto Speedway (home to races of all sorts), and the Southern California Railway Museum, which features 100 acres of historical trains, models, and trolley rides.

Perris is also surrounded by Southern California's glistening beaches, pristine lakes, and mountain vistas. There's no bad reason to visit Perris, but you might have a hard time narrowing down your options when it comes to creating an itinerary.