Pennsylvania's Peaceful Retreat Is A Borough With Wild Blueberries, Mountain Air, And Small-Town Charm
If you're looking for a perfectly situated town where you can spend lazy summer days picking fresh wild blueberries and exploring nearby history and nature, this is it. Markleysburg, Pennsylvania is nestled just a few miles from where Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia meet, and with its fresh mountain air, fresh blueberries to pick and more, it might be just the idyllic haven for you.
As the town has fewer than 300 residents, Markleysburg has a lovely small-town ambiance assisted by its country stores and cozy charm. Nearby access to state parks, shopping opportunities along its picturesque main street, and historical sites add to the scenic beauty of the area. Traveling to Markleysburg by air is easy, as it is close to Morgantown Municipal Airport and a little over an hour from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, and not much further to Pittsburgh International Airport. When traveling by car, the town is only a mile and a half from the Main Street of America.
Explore rich history and architecture near Markleysburg
Markleysburg's broad history dates back centuries to before the American industrial revolution. George Washington's Army camped near the Youghiogheny River in the 1750s, and General Braddock's army also camped nearby on the march to Fort Duquesne during the French and Indian War in 1755. Over the years, settlers came to appreciate the natural scenic beauty, and the area became one of Pennsylvania's most peaceful retreat settings.
One important nearby site to visit during a stay in Markleysburg is Friendship Hill, the restored country estate of Albert Gallatin. Gallatin was secretary of the treasury under both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison — the longest-serving treasury secretary in history — and is known for funding the Lewis & Clark expedition and purchasing the Louisiana Territory. More information on the man can be found at the estate, which also has a visitor center.
Architecture enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover some of Frank Lloyd Wright's most famous projects nearby. Bring a camera to visit one of Wright's most iconic buildings, the hidden house of Fallingwater, less than 30 minutes away by car. If you're passionate about midcentury architecture, tour another of his famous buildings, Kentuck Knob, which is also less than 30 miles from Markleysburg. Be sure to book tickets in advance for visiting these historic sites, as timed entry is required. Fallingwater takes about an hour to tour with a guide, though you should plan an extra hour to walk the grounds at your own pace, and you should plan 1.5 hours for Kentuck Knob. The tours only allow children over the age of 6 to attend.
Fun mountain adventures when you visit Markleysburg
One of the most joyous summer activities is picking your own fruit and baking a fresh summer pie. Since 1959, Degelman's Blueberry Farm has offered a beautiful farm setting for families to enjoy selecting their own fresh, ripe wild blueberries from the abundant bushes. Blueberries are perfect for the picking from the end of June to mid-August.
Close to Markleysburg, you can visit the nearby town of Ohiopyle, where you can find outdoor thrills at Ohiopyle State Park, including whitewater rafting and scenic hiking. Pack your hiking shoes and binoculars for the nearby Laurel Highlands, part of the Allegheny Mountains. You can explore them via the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage trail, which runs from Cumberland, Maryland, to Pittsburgh. Well-known among local nature enthusiasts for whitewater rafting, hiking, birding, and biking opportunities, the Youghiogheny River and Ohiopyle Falls nearby offer fresh mountain air, breathtaking scenery, and a variety of outdoor adventure experiences. There are 22 different whitewater rapids for all different skill levels along the scenic waterways. Several local businesses offer watersport rentals to enjoy adventure on the rivers.
Laurel Caverns, Pennsylvania's largest cave and possibly the largest sandstone cave in the world, is another attraction nearby. You can take a 45-minute tour through the caverns for a little under $20 a head at the time of writing. The traditional tour ventures into the lit 52-degree caverns, and long pants, long sleeves, and firmly fitting shoes are required. Adventurous tours are also offered that give introductions to the claustrophobic and technical parts of caving and that take participants farther down into the heart of the mountain. This unique cave adventure featuring 4 miles of underground trails would make a fun field trip when you visit this naturally beautiful, historically diverse area.