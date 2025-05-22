Pennsylvania's Peaceful Retreat Is A Borough With Wild Blueberries, Mountain Air, And Small-Town Charm

Markleysburg's broad history dates back centuries to before the American industrial revolution. George Washington's Army camped near the Youghiogheny River in the 1750s, and General Braddock's army also camped nearby on the march to Fort Duquesne during the French and Indian War in 1755. Over the years, settlers came to appreciate the natural scenic beauty, and the area became one of Pennsylvania's most peaceful retreat settings.

One important nearby site to visit during a stay in Markleysburg is Friendship Hill, the restored country estate of Albert Gallatin. Gallatin was secretary of the treasury under both Thomas Jefferson and James Madison — the longest-serving treasury secretary in history — and is known for funding the Lewis & Clark expedition and purchasing the Louisiana Territory. More information on the man can be found at the estate, which also has a visitor center.

Architecture enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover some of Frank Lloyd Wright's most famous projects nearby. Bring a camera to visit one of Wright's most iconic buildings, the hidden house of Fallingwater, less than 30 minutes away by car. If you're passionate about midcentury architecture, tour another of his famous buildings, Kentuck Knob, which is also less than 30 miles from Markleysburg. Be sure to book tickets in advance for visiting these historic sites, as timed entry is required. Fallingwater takes about an hour to tour with a guide, though you should plan an extra hour to walk the grounds at your own pace, and you should plan 1.5 hours for Kentuck Knob. The tours only allow children over the age of 6 to attend.