This New Jersey Gem With Big-City Appeal And Small-Town Charm Is A Scenic Train Ride Away From Manhattan

The next time you plan a trip to New York City, skip the expensive stay in Manhattan and instead travel an hour to scenic Summit, New Jersey. This community strikes a perfect balance between the bustle of the city — it's home to over 20,000 residents — and the quiet charm of small-town New Jersey. And it's more than just a place to sleep between shuttles into the metropolis. Summit is a destination in its own right, with plenty of restaurants, shops, community events, and green spaces to explore.

Like many picturesque New Jersey towns and cities, Summit consistently gets high marks from magazines like NJ Monthly and aggregate sites like Niche. Its comfortable suburbs, great education system, low crime rates, and accommodating urban design appeal to families with kids. And folks who have to commute out of Summit love its proximity to New York and other hubs like Newark and, to a lesser extent, Edison, New Brunswick, and Elizabeth. The downside, though, is the real estate prices — if you don't have a million dollars to shell out for a home, then visiting is the next best thing.

If you're just in Summit for a few days, there's no need to worry about home prices anyway. Grab a room at one of three historic accommodations in town: the quiet and comfortable DeBary Inn, the 150 guest rooms of the Grand Summit Hotel, and the Turkey Hill Inn, which is the cheapest of the three but still offers a cozy stay and a hot breakfast. Be sure to enjoy a mean slice of pie and a delicious Jersey bagel, and build an itinerary from a long list of nearby activities and attractions. This suburban New Jersey gem has something for everyone.