You Might Be Turned Away At Several Popular National Park Entrances If You Don't Bring This

The National Parks System has stewarded some of the most beautiful, preserved lands of the country, welcoming visitors from all over the world since 1916 and promising unmatched adventure and beauty on America's best cross-country road trip. But in 2020, some of the parks observed a big change that affected many visitors — Pipe Springs National Monument in Arizona went cashless, and it has become the norm for many other parks throughout the country. Since then, other recognizable names in the National Parks System have followed suit, like the Badlands National Park in North Dakota and Crater Lake National Park in Oregon.

Nowadays, announcements indicating the use of mobile- and card-only payment methods seem fairly common, with Sequoia and Kings Canyon and Mount Rainier national parks joining the growing list in May 2025. For some, these changes seem logical or even mundane, but for many, the inability to use cash at a national park felt inequitable. So much so that a lawsuit formed against the cashless policy.

The lawsuit alleged that U.S. currency must be accepted as a form of payment for transactions dealing with public parties, according to federal laws and codes. However, a federal judge dismissed the case, citing that no parties were actually denied entry to the parks during their experiences. This doesn't mean an end to all cash at the parks, though. Each individual park's leadership has the authority to make the decision on the cash conundrum themselves, and there is no federal protocol strictly mandating that any park must go cashless. Therefore, visitors must confirm accepted payment methods prior to visitation.