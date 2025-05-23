San Francisco's Serene Beach Offers Bluffs, Sand Dunes, And Trails For Hiking And Horseback Riding

Fort Funston beach has a reputation for challenging beachgoers with its steep access points, as visitors need to hike down a hill to access the beach. However, you'll be rewarded with birdwatching opportunities, shallow clam-filled bays, and geological wonders. Coastal Bank Swallows abound on this beach as Fort Funston is one of only two Coastal Bank Swallow habitats in the state.

The selling point at Fort Funston's beach is how remote it feels. With 200-feet-high bluffs and sandy beaches, Fort Funston is windy and a bit wild, but it's also the perfect setting for hang-gliding. It turns out that Fort Funston is an intermediate hang-gliding site, complete with a dedicated launch area and viewing deck. Plus, whether you're new to the sport or need to pick up some gear while visiting, various hang-gliding shops can help out. If you prefer to stay closer to the ground, check out the white ash bed resulted from a volcanic eruption thousands of years ago. The sand dunes are also a notable feature of the beach, and are the largest surviving remnants of the dunes that once made up the entire San Francisco peninsula.

Hiking is also an optional pursuit with trails as short as a mile, or as long as 15 miles, winding around the coast. Horseback riding is also a popular venture, with a dedicated trail aptly named the Funston Horse Trail. Both dogs and horses are welcome on the trail, which shifts from asphalt to sand to dirt and offers an excellent vantage point for viewing the sea, fog notwithstanding.