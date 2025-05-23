South Of Prague Lies A Hidden Fairytale Town With Colorful Streets, Historic Castles, And Scenic Squares

The square is bookended by the lovely St. Jacob's Church and the Church of the Holy Spirit, as well as the famous Telč Castle, or Chateau Telč, on the north end. While the square is long, it's easily walkable, and packed with outdoor cafés (which are necessary for people-watching if the weather cooperates), boutiques, and important buildings like the town hall. As you venture into the city toward the castle, you'll also enter through part of the old city walls, which date back to the 14th century.

Chateau Telč is a treasure trove, both in architecture and in content. Originally a Gothic castle that was transformed under new ownership in the 16th century, it's considered an excellent example of Moravian Renaissance architecture. Parts of the castle, like the lush grounds, can be visited on your own with the purchase of a ticket (around $10 at the time of this writing) while certain areas of the castle — like the long Golden Hall or the intriguing African Hall, full of hunting specimens from former owners — are visible by tour only.

After exploring the castle, climb the tower at the Church of St. Jacob for a panoramic view of the town. For a completely different Telč experience, head below the beautiful streets to the Telč Underground, a series of passageways tunneled under the main square that connect to the castle's cellars. Take a guided tour to discover the history of the town and these winding tunnels — but beware, they can feel claustrophobic! Before leaving the country, check out the quaint fairytale town of Český Krumlov that Rick Steves says is the epitome of small-town Europe.