One Of Europe's Safest Countries Is Home To Dazzling Cities, Fairytale Castles, And Friendly Locals

Everyone warns you about pickpockets when traveling in Europe, especially in cities like Rome, Barcelona, or Paris; in fact, some people even joke about the fact that they didn't get robbed. But, of course, that stereotype doesn't apply to the entire continent, and certainly not when you're in Czechia. Sure, you should always stay aware of your surroundings because all kinds of people exist everywhere, but compared to other top tourist destinations, you'll definitely feel safer here.

According to the Global Peace Index, Czechia ranks as the 12th safest country worldwide, with a score of 1.46. If you're not familiar with the GPI scale, it ranges from 1 to 5, with 1 meaning "very peaceful" and 5 meaning "extremely violent." What's more, Czechia has consistently ranked in the top 10 from 2009 to 2022. Now, pair that safety with amazing cities, legendary castles, and, as Rick Steves puts it, the best beer in all of Europe, and you've got yourself a fantastic, low-stress vacation.

Beyond the stunning sights and safe travel experiences, the Czech people can make your stay even better. Locals are typically kind, welcoming, and willing to help. They might seem a bit reserved at first, but that's just because many aren't confident in their English. Once you start a conversation, they tend to open up and are happy to share recommendations. A 2024 study by Remitly ranked Czechia as the 12th friendliest country based on traits like kindness and agreeableness. People here are polite and respectful, always on time, and take commitments seriously, but at the same time, they know how to enjoy life; work is important, but so is free time, and there is a strong culture of relaxation and balance. Whether you're ordering a beer, asking for directions, or chatting with someone at a cafe, expect a mix of warmth and politeness from locals.