A Brick-Paved City In Ohio's Hills Offers A Buzzing Art Scene, Gorgeous Vintage Trains, And Live Music
Nelsonville, Ohio, may have started as a small mining town, much like many other towns in the Midwest. However, it's evolved into a surprisingly lively yet overlooked destination that should be on everyone's bucket list. With a thriving arts scene, beautiful trains from the past, and lots of live music, it's a mystery that Nelsonville has remained so obscure for this long, similar to this charming and wildly underrated Ohio city that boasts hidden scenic trails and a bustling main square.
Nelsonville is located just over 66 miles away from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, and about three hours by car from Cincinnati. It's close to another stunning city in the Hocking Hills region, Logan, making the two stops a perfect road trip duo. Summer is generally the best time of the year to visit. Though it can get fairly humid, the temperature rarely gets too high, making it an ideal period to enjoy the outdoors. There are plenty of lodging options in the area, such as the stylishly vintage Little B Inn and the Hyde House and Primrose House bed and breakfasts.
The past comes alive in Nelsonville and can be found everywhere, from its quaint historic buildings to its brick-paved streets. However, the best way to truly experience history here is by spending a day at the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway and taking a ride on one of its fully functioning trains. Guests can take a relaxing ride through the hills while learning about Nelsonville's backstory and development. There are also numerous themed events throughout the year that are fun for the whole family.
There are arts aplenty in Nelsonville
Nelsonville is surrounded by beautiful natural scenery, but there's quite a bit of creative beauty to be enjoyed in town. Located in a now-defunct movie theater, Majestic Galleries is an artist-run nonprofit cooperative that showcases the work of some of the best artists in the region. In addition to regular exhibitions highlighting children and adult artists, Majestic Galleries also hosts a variety of community programs designed to foster creativity in Nelsonville. If you're into quilting, stop by Mae-Lynne Makers Studio, where you can peruse their impressive selection of materials and tools, and even sign up for one of their many classes.
One of the more unique creative spots in Nelsonville is Paper Circle, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to preserve the paper and book arts and to support artists working within these and related forms. They sell various paper projects and provide access to space and equipment for members. If you want to learn how to paint but aren't sure how to start, reserve a spot in Paint & Pour at Stuart's Opera House. This monthly class allows you to try your hand at painting in a fun and comfortable environment while sipping on wine or beer (they also have non-alcoholic beverages available, as well). You don't have to be an experienced artist to join in, as each class is hosted by a talented expert to guide you.
Live music in Nelsonville
While Ohio may not immediately spring to mind as a live entertainment hub, keep in mind that it is home to one of the largest performing arts centers outside of New York. Heck, even a tiny city like Nelsonville has its share of regularly scheduled concerts. Even though Stuart's Opera House is where the Paint & Pour series takes place, believe it or not, its main function is that of a live music venue. In addition to the many concerts held there, it's home to several major events, like the Happy Hollow Hootenanny and the Nelsonville Music Festival, and hosts a variety of music education programs. And if you happen to be in the area during the summer, definitely check out the Nelsonville Music Festival, a three-day celebration that features more than 40 live performances, along with a marketplace, plenty of food vendors, and festivities for the whole family.
Rhapsody Music and Dining is the perfect place for dinner and a show, and is an especially ideal date night idea. Enjoy some fine modern American dishes to live jazz music performances held on the first, third, and fifth Wednesdays of the month. Or, check out the many other talented musical acts gracing the stage on Fridays and Saturdays. But if you're in the mood for something more stripped down, head on over to the Mine Tavern. It has been operating since 1842 and features good eats, good drinks, and good beats provided by the many live acts that grace their stage.