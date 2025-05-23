A Brick-Paved City In Ohio's Hills Offers A Buzzing Art Scene, Gorgeous Vintage Trains, And Live Music

Nelsonville, Ohio, may have started as a small mining town, much like many other towns in the Midwest. However, it's evolved into a surprisingly lively yet overlooked destination that should be on everyone's bucket list. With a thriving arts scene, beautiful trains from the past, and lots of live music, it's a mystery that Nelsonville has remained so obscure for this long, similar to this charming and wildly underrated Ohio city that boasts hidden scenic trails and a bustling main square.

Nelsonville is located just over 66 miles away from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, and about three hours by car from Cincinnati. It's close to another stunning city in the Hocking Hills region, Logan, making the two stops a perfect road trip duo. Summer is generally the best time of the year to visit. Though it can get fairly humid, the temperature rarely gets too high, making it an ideal period to enjoy the outdoors. There are plenty of lodging options in the area, such as the stylishly vintage Little B Inn and the Hyde House and Primrose House bed and breakfasts.

The past comes alive in Nelsonville and can be found everywhere, from its quaint historic buildings to its brick-paved streets. However, the best way to truly experience history here is by spending a day at the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway and taking a ride on one of its fully functioning trains. Guests can take a relaxing ride through the hills while learning about Nelsonville's backstory and development. There are also numerous themed events throughout the year that are fun for the whole family.