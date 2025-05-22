The 'Granite Capital Of The World' Is A Quirky Vermont City With A Thriving Downtown Full Of Fun Shops

Vermont is a patchwork of glorious quirk. It may be the United States' second-smallest state by population, but it makes up for its size with its giant personality. Right next to the vibrant food and landscapes of Montpelier in central Vermont, the city of Barre combines Old World grit with modern commercial appeal. Known for years among locals by the unflattering nickname "Scary Barre" (which rhymes, thanks to the city's unusual pronunciation), its hardscrabble reputation has lifted in recent years.

Today, Barre is once again more accurately identified as the "Granite Capital of the World." This moniker first appeared in the late 1800s, fueled by the 1885 opening of the Rock of Ages Granite Quarry. Though the storied destination closed to the public in January 2025, visitors can still learn about the history of the Italian stonecutters who flocked to Barre around the turn of the 20th century at the Vermont Granite Museum (open May through October) and the Vermont History Center (open Tuesday through Friday and some Saturdays).

Downtown Barre — home to the 74-foot "America's Largest Zipper," a granite marvel in its own right — boasts an artsy shopping district that includes Studio Place Arts. The multipurpose space, which is free to visitors, has three floors devoted to studio space, galleries, and classes. For those who prefer the audio to the visual, Exile on Main Street could be the record store where you finally find that rare 45 you've been searching for. Music lovers will also be impressed with the circa-1899 Barre Opera House, where famous political figures like Emma Goldman and Eugene Debs once spoke. Today, you're more likely to see a local production of a musical or opera on the boards.