The Problem With Airport Parking And Why It's Actually Getting Worse

Airport travel is more stressful than filing taxes or making a dreaded visit to the dentist. Whether you're dealing with traffic en route to your terminal, the risk of missing a flight, luggage mishaps and fees, or surviving the airport with your little ones, airports can be a test of patience and character. Among all of the many opportunities for stress levels to rise, airport parking is one of the biggest culprits. The experience can be more than unpleasant, from locating a parking spot (which can be ridiculously far from where you need to be) to the overwhelming task of locating the vehicle upon your return. The concerns of insufficient security or even potentially returning to a damaged vehicle are additional reasons that airport parking could be risky.

The biggest issue with airport parking is the incredibly expensive prices. The cost for parking spaces can rise to eye-watering amounts: Doha's Hamad International Airport is way up there as one of the most expensive airport parking in the world at $538 per week, followed by London Heathrow Airport at $324. Two of the most expensive U.S. airports to park in are San Francisco Airport at $245 and Boston Logan International Airport, priced at $232 per week (via Simple Flying). Even with handy tips and trendy yoga rooms to lessen the stress of airport travel, these types of prices suck the fun and peace out of the airport experience. However, with the promise of convenience, some travelers (begrudgingly) make their way to their designated airport parking spot.