A Family-Friendly Trail Leads To Breathtaking Lake Views Atop This Adirondack Mountain

Situated in the Central Adirondacks region, the Mount Severance trail is an easy-to-moderate 1.2 mile hike that is open to hikers of all skill levels year-round. The start of the trail is located just off of Route 9, near exit 28 of the I-87 Adirondack Northway. The trailhead can be accessed from a path at the rear of the Mount Severance parking area, and leads through two metal-lined tunnels that run under the Northway. Though there is a fair amount of traffic noise that can be heard at the base of the trail, which runs parallel to the road, the automotive din begins to fade away as you make your way up the mountain.

Considered a beginner-friendly hike, the Mount Severance trail is pretty flat to begin with. There are a few fairly steep spots along the way, but for the most part, the incline is steady. After turning away from the Northway, the path trails along a small creek before leading to a small log-lined staircase. The steepest part of the hike comes towards the end, just under a mile into the hike. This final ascent leads towards the rocky summit of the mountain, where you can soak in the unobstructed view of Schroon Lake. On the other side, the view opens up over the sprawling Pharaoh woodlands, and all the way out to Paradox Lake. The descent, which follows the exact same path, is often quicker than the climb, and the entire hike can be completed in under two hours.