Long Island's Largest Lake Is A Glistening Beauty With A Beach Park And Unexpected, Eerie Dangers
If you're visiting the Big Apple and you want a break from the noise, the crowds, and navigating New York City's chaotic subway system, Long Island is a spectacular escape. There are a ton of things to do, from lovely villages like the hidden gem of Northport and its historic waterfront to the Hamptons, the haunt of the rich and famous. However, if you'd like some quiet time by the water, you can take the Long Island Rail Road from New York's Penn Station to the Lake Ronkonkoma station in two hours or less, and visit this glistening body of water. Lake Ronkonkoma is the largest and deepest lake on the island, and it's got a really spooky legend attached to it that may make you think twice about dipping your toes in.
Legend has it that there was a Native American princess from the Setauket tribe named Tuskawanta (other versions say Tongawanga), who fell in love with one of the English settlers in the 1600s. It's said that her father denied her access to him, and that she either stabbed herself in the heart in a boat in the middle of a lake or drowned herself because of a broken heart. This princess is said to haunt the lake to this day, and if you believe in ghosts, you may be wary when you visit for a good reason.
The legend of the ghost of Ronkonkoma Lake and things to do there
The legend goes further, saying that this ghostly princess claims male victims to stay with her in the watery depths. There is a 32-foot-tall wooden statue of her created by local artist Tom Arnett that graces the shore (which has since taken on a Venus de Milo form after the arms deteriorated), with a sign from the New York Folklore Society that reads, "Indian Princess of Lake Ronkonkoma. Legend says she claims one male each year by drowning to be with her at the bottom of the lake as she seeks her true love." While there have been five reported drownings since 1995, according to the Suffolk County police, historians calculate Lake Ronkonkoma has seen 166 drownings of men since 1893. There is, however, no evidence that this princess existed.
Despite the macabre legend surrounding the lake, there's a lot to do here, with the lake's baseball fields, basketball and handball courts, accessible playground, and picnic area. The lake was closed to swimming because of elevated bacteria levels in 2022 and in 2024, though you can enjoy the beach areas around the lake for sunbathing. In addition, you can do some fishing by boat by using the boat ramp on the west side of the lake or the 100-foot accessible fishing pier on the north side. While there are seasonal parking fees, you don't need any special permits to boat or fish. While on the water, you can reel in largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow and white perch, black crappie, bluegill, carp, walleye, and more. The lake is around two miles from the Lake Ronkonkoma train station, and 12 miles from the town of Port Jefferson, a pretty and historic town with a walkable waterfront to complete your NYC escape.