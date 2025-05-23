Long Island's Largest Lake Is A Glistening Beauty With A Beach Park And Unexpected, Eerie Dangers

If you're visiting the Big Apple and you want a break from the noise, the crowds, and navigating New York City's chaotic subway system, Long Island is a spectacular escape. There are a ton of things to do, from lovely villages like the hidden gem of Northport and its historic waterfront to the Hamptons, the haunt of the rich and famous. However, if you'd like some quiet time by the water, you can take the Long Island Rail Road from New York's Penn Station to the Lake Ronkonkoma station in two hours or less, and visit this glistening body of water. Lake Ronkonkoma is the largest and deepest lake on the island, and it's got a really spooky legend attached to it that may make you think twice about dipping your toes in.

Legend has it that there was a Native American princess from the Setauket tribe named Tuskawanta (other versions say Tongawanga), who fell in love with one of the English settlers in the 1600s. It's said that her father denied her access to him, and that she either stabbed herself in the heart in a boat in the middle of a lake or drowned herself because of a broken heart. This princess is said to haunt the lake to this day, and if you believe in ghosts, you may be wary when you visit for a good reason.