One Charming San Diego Winery Is Among The Oldest In California With Beautiful Scenery And Gardens

History buffs might already know that sunny San Diego is a fascinating destination because of its Old Town neighborhood, considered California's oldest city, but they might not know that it's also unique because it's home to Bernardo Winery, one of the longest-running wineries in the country. Situated in San Diego's Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, what further sets Bernardo Winery apart from your average winery is how its picturesque property is set up like its own little village. Of course, the wine is front and center with an extensive list of white, red, pink, and sparkling options, but the operation has grown far beyond only being a winery since opening more than a hundred years ago.

Established in 1889, Bernardo Winery is not only believed to be the oldest continuously operating winery in Southern California but also one of the longest-running wineries in the entire country. It was even able to stay operational through the Prohibition era by making sacramental wine for the Catholic Church, as well as by creating a new offering of olive oil from the olive trees growing on site. Now, visitors can also get their hands on delicious food made right there on the property, as well as participate in one of the many wine-centric classes available, sign up for the wine club, stroll the stunning gardens, and so much more. As if that all wasn't impressive enough, Bernardo Winery also features its own Village Shops market on the premises, allowing visitors to shop for art, accessories, coffee, home goods, and more from local vendors. To get there, travelers can either fly into San Diego International Airport (SAN), which is 40 minutes southwest of the winery by car, or head there from Los Angeles, which is a two-hour drive north of the establishment.