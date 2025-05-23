One Charming San Diego Winery Is Among The Oldest In California With Beautiful Scenery And Gardens
History buffs might already know that sunny San Diego is a fascinating destination because of its Old Town neighborhood, considered California's oldest city, but they might not know that it's also unique because it's home to Bernardo Winery, one of the longest-running wineries in the country. Situated in San Diego's Rancho Bernardo neighborhood, what further sets Bernardo Winery apart from your average winery is how its picturesque property is set up like its own little village. Of course, the wine is front and center with an extensive list of white, red, pink, and sparkling options, but the operation has grown far beyond only being a winery since opening more than a hundred years ago.
Established in 1889, Bernardo Winery is not only believed to be the oldest continuously operating winery in Southern California but also one of the longest-running wineries in the entire country. It was even able to stay operational through the Prohibition era by making sacramental wine for the Catholic Church, as well as by creating a new offering of olive oil from the olive trees growing on site. Now, visitors can also get their hands on delicious food made right there on the property, as well as participate in one of the many wine-centric classes available, sign up for the wine club, stroll the stunning gardens, and so much more. As if that all wasn't impressive enough, Bernardo Winery also features its own Village Shops market on the premises, allowing visitors to shop for art, accessories, coffee, home goods, and more from local vendors. To get there, travelers can either fly into San Diego International Airport (SAN), which is 40 minutes southwest of the winery by car, or head there from Los Angeles, which is a two-hour drive north of the establishment.
Drink and shop your way through Bernardo Winery
Though the winery has been making its product for decades, the creation process has changed over time. Originally, Bernardo Winery used wooden barrels and concrete fermenters to produce its wine in the main building, but production moved to an updated facility in its former tractor barn in the 1980s. One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the use of locally sourced grapes and a low-intervention production style. This has led to multiple award-winning wines, including the Fantasia, Luminosa, and Fiore, all of which have taken home medals from The Toast of the Coast Wine Competition. While the modern facility is closed to guests, the old building has been kept intact for tours.
When it comes to tasting the available wines, you can go straight for a full glass of your choice of wine and enjoy it outside in the flower-filled garden patio, try a curated traditional sampling in the tasting room, or order a wine flight of three different varieties. If you end up liking the wines and live in California, consider joining the AMICI Wine Club to receive certain perks at the winery, including discounts and curated wine shipments. While visiting the winery, guests can pair dishes like handmade pastas and wood-fired pizzas with their vino. Wine education courses, as well as paint and sip classes, are also available for those wanting an added element to their wine consumption.
Beyond the wine, Bernardo Winery also hosts concerts, arts and crafts fairs, and exclusive dining experiences. The property also rents out its property for those wanting to hold their own events, with different spaces available including the Pepper Tree Lawn, a sprawling garden area filled with lush grass, vineyard views, and the namesake 175-year-old pepper tree.
Where to stay and what else to explore in San Diego
While the winery has close to everything you'd want for a little getaway, it's missing one important necessity: lodging. Luckily, there are a few nearby options where you can get a good night's sleep before either heading back to Bernardo Winery or exploring what else San Diego has to offer.
Both the Hilton Garden Inn and Courtyard by Marriott are 10 minutes away and are good standard options. For an added vacation-time treat, though, splurge on the gorgeous Rancho Bernardo Inn, which is five minutes away and will make you feel like you never left the winery, thanks to its sprawling grassy grounds. The property is so massive there's a map to help guests find their way around — whether they're looking for the pools, tennis courts, driving range, spa, fitness center, or on-site restaurants. The per-night cost averages between $300 and $400, depending on when you're traveling.
While staying in San Diego, take time to visit some of the other attractions, like catching a baseball game at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres. Head downtown to get food in one of the best Little Italys in America, or ride a rollercoaster on the beach at the Belmont Park amusement park. Visit the famous San Diego Zoo, one of the best zoos in America, to meet pandas and adorable koalas. Alternatively, be one with nature with an easy 2-mile walk along the Navajo Canyon Trail. You can also head to the small beach of La Jolla Cove to spot seals and sea lions swimming in the water and resting on the sand. No matter what you're interested in, you'll find an attraction in San Diego to fit that vibe.