The World's Largest Arcade Museum Is A Vintage New Hampshire Gem To Play Hundreds Of Classic Video Games

One of the most wonderful things about travel is that there are countless reasons to explore different destinations, whether that be for new adventures, unique experiences, or once-in-a-lifetime thrills. There are many travelers who hit the road to take a trip to yesteryear, seeking out nostalgic sites like the world's oldest drive-in movie theater or an abandoned Indiana amusement park that are frozen in time. For those looking to relive the button mashing adrenaline rush of classic video games, there's a New England gem that can't be missed: the American Classic Arcade Museum (ACAM) in Laconia, New Hampshire. Located a 45-minute drive north of the charming and picturesque capital city of Concord, ACAM holds the world record for being the largest arcade game museum on the planet, boasting hundreds of vintage games.

Housed inside Funspot, a massive three-story video arcade that boasts its own monumental world record, ACAM has been dedicated to promoting the history of coin-operated games for nearly 30 years. The museum was founded by Gary Vincent, a tenured Funspot employee who started working at the arcade as a teenager in 1981. Wanting to preserve aging titles that were going out of style, Vincent convinced Funspot owner Bob Lawton to convert part of the space into a museum. Thus, in 1998, ACAM was born, now occupying an entire floor of the Funspot complex.