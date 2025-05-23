Washington's Hidden Waterfall Trail Is A Family-Friendly Olympic Peninsula Roadside Paradise
Washington State's Olympic Peninsula is an awe-inspiring place, home to one of the U.S.'s largest rainforests and hidden beaches with incredible coastal views. This park is full of breathtaking natural wonders, and one of the best waterfalls is also conveniently among easiest to visit: Rocky Brook Falls. While its name might make you think of a little stream tumbling over rocks beside the trail, the reality is very different, as these incredible falls are more than 200 feet tall.
Although the family-friendly trail is easy and just a short distance from the road, you'll still want to put on your hiking boots (or at least some comfortable sneakers) to reach the falls. The roar of the rushing water is an impressive soundtrack to your walk through the woods, but seeing it is an entirely different experience. If you come at the right time, the water tumbles down from one point at the top of a high ledge and fans out in an impressive, misty cascade. Other times, there may be almost nothing to see, so make sure to plan your trip to Rocky Brook Falls accordingly.
When should you visit Rocky Brook Falls?
While you might usually check the weather forecast before heading out on a hike or road trip to make sure you're not going to end up getting caught in a downpour, if you're planning to seek out the waterfalls on the Olympic Peninsula, you might want to come on or around rainy days. If you come to Rocky Brook Falls at the wrong time, you're probably going to leave disappointed. Some of the time, the majestic current that the falls are known for is little more than a drip. While Washington State may be known for its rain, during drier periods, you won't see as much activity in the waterfall. However, after heavy rainfall, this place is unbeatable. If you're coming from far away, you might want to consider checking the most recent photos posted by hikers on Google Reviews or AllTrails to get a clear idea of what the falls are like.
Your best bet for a visit may be in the spring or fall. While this spot may not be the most popular in the Olympic Peninsula region, it's not a particularly large area, so even small groups can feel like a crowd competing with you for views. In the summer, you may find people coming to swim in the pool at the bottom of the falls, so if you're hoping for a quieter hike and a more private experience at Rocky Brook Falls, you might want to skip the hottest days of the year. Weekdays are significantly quieter, but if you have to head out on a weekend, try to get there early.
How to find Rocky Brook Falls
It will take you just over two hours to reach Rocky Brook Falls from Seattle's vibrant Pike Street Market, and it can be the perfect stop on a road trip to Olympic National Park. After a quick trip from Brinnon, Washington, on Highway 101, you'll see a sign for Dosewallips Road, where you can find a spot to leave your car. Walk over the Rocky Brook Bridge, and you'll be on the trail to the falls.
While the falls are extremely close to the road, some visitors have a tough time finding them. That's because these falls are tucked away in a swath of private property, owned by the Rocky Brook Hydroelectric Facility. The private property signs often send confused hikers back to their cars. You are allowed to walk on the trail, so don't be deterred by the signs, but you also shouldn't go wandering into the woods. While some call this a short hike, it would also be fair to call the way to Rocky Brook Falls more of a walk. It's just about 0.3 miles from the road, and most people reach the falls in less than 10 minutes.