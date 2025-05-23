Washington's Hidden Waterfall Trail Is A Family-Friendly Olympic Peninsula Roadside Paradise

While you might usually check the weather forecast before heading out on a hike or road trip to make sure you're not going to end up getting caught in a downpour, if you're planning to seek out the waterfalls on the Olympic Peninsula, you might want to come on or around rainy days. If you come to Rocky Brook Falls at the wrong time, you're probably going to leave disappointed. Some of the time, the majestic current that the falls are known for is little more than a drip. While Washington State may be known for its rain, during drier periods, you won't see as much activity in the waterfall. However, after heavy rainfall, this place is unbeatable. If you're coming from far away, you might want to consider checking the most recent photos posted by hikers on Google Reviews or AllTrails to get a clear idea of what the falls are like.

Your best bet for a visit may be in the spring or fall. While this spot may not be the most popular in the Olympic Peninsula region, it's not a particularly large area, so even small groups can feel like a crowd competing with you for views. In the summer, you may find people coming to swim in the pool at the bottom of the falls, so if you're hoping for a quieter hike and a more private experience at Rocky Brook Falls, you might want to skip the hottest days of the year. Weekdays are significantly quieter, but if you have to head out on a weekend, try to get there early.