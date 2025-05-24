One Of The World's Largest Natural Monoliths Is A Secret Stone Wonder In Africa Few Tourists Can Find

The continent of Africa is massive, but nearly a third of its land area is taken up by the arid Sahara Desert. Many North African countries, like Tunisia, the underrated desert escape with remarkable sand dunes, are dominated by hundreds of miles of barren, golden expanse. But the Sahara isn't just ceaseless sand dunes. If you dare to venture into its dry and sometimes disorienting territory, you might come across, say, one of the world's largest natural arches, ascending from the remote desert of Chad. On the western side of North Africa, Mauritania's portion of the Sahara holds another natural wonder only reachable by unmarked routes through endless desert: the Ben Amera monolith.

The largest monolith in Africa (and frequently considered the second largest in the world), Ben Amera is the crescendo of a series of monoliths grouped together here in the desert. It stands over 2,000 feet tall, though there's speculation that it could be significantly taller, since part of it is buried under sand. Not many travelers make their way to Ben Amera, since it lacks any roads to get to, and the nearest town, Choum, is just shy of 40 miles away. Still, it's not impossible to find, and there are tour services that take away the uncertainty of having to locate the secret stone yourself. Just prepare for a more wild journey through the desert to this humbling giant that's drawn people since ancient civilization.