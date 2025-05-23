These Iconic, Wild, And Beautiful West Virginia Waters Might Also Be The Most Snake-Heavy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

West Virginia is a treasure trove of stunning landscapes, eclectic towns, and water bodies. With over 120 ponds and lakes in the state, you're never too far from a picturesque boating, swimming, or fishing spot. Some water landscapes require a bit of a walk to get to, like West Virginia's most photographed waterfall, hidden inside Blackwater Falls State Park. However, even if you're not hiking to your destination, getting to most watery getaways will require navigating some wilderness, which means watching out for snakes. Because of the Mountain State's rich natural surroundings, it is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, including over 20 snake species.

Fortunately, only two species of snakes found in West Virginia are venomous — the copperhead and the timber rattlesnake — and neither are water snakes. In fact, the only water snake found in West Virginia is the northern water snake, which is non-venomous but may bite if it feels threatened. With its earthy gray-brown coloring and dark bands, the northern watersnake can often be confused with the venomous cottonmouth.

Several other non-venomous snake varieties found in West Virginia can often be spotted swimming or basking on the ground near bodies of water, while not technically water snakes. These include rat snakes, queen snakes, garter snakes, and more. While a bite from any of these species won't be fatal, it can still hurt and will require first aid. Therefore, it's best to keep an eye out for them, especially around some of West Virginia's waters that are most known for hosting our slithery friends. It's good practice to wear boots and even some protective gear, like these QOGIR Snake Gaiters, to avoid mishaps when you're enjoying the Mountain State scenery.