From Overlooks To Lakes, This West Virginia Destination Will Captivate You With Fall Foliage

It's no surprise that the U.S.'s third-most forested state is a major draw for the leaf-peeping community once fall rolls around. Known for its protected woodlands, West Virginia is the only state located entirely within the Appalachian region, one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, making it an easy choice for vacationers in search of stunning fall foliage. The state's unique combination of stunning natural beauty and environmental diversity — its forests boast an enormous, diverse range of flora and fauna — makes visiting worthwhile in any season. However, there is something particularly special about West Virginia in autumn. One of the state's most popular fall foliage destinations is Coopers Rock State Forest, where you can embrace the great outdoors.

Coopers Rock State Forest is a charming East Coast autumn vacation destination nestled within the breathtaking canyons and woodlands of the Appalachian Mountains. With over 12,000 acres and 50 miles of trails to explore by bike or by foot, the forest is perfect for those seeking crisp autumn air, scenic hikes, and brilliant foliage. Its peaceful setting, combined with picturesque lakes and overlooks, makes it one of West Virginia's must-visit fall destinations. To best enjoy fall foliage at this breathtaking location, consider staying nearby at the park's nearest city, Morgantown — an ideal base for exploring the wilderness. Camping is an option, too; check ahead before you go, however, as the park's two campgrounds, McCollum and Rhododendron, close in November.

