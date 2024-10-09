From Overlooks To Lakes, This West Virginia Destination Will Captivate You With Fall Foliage
It's no surprise that the U.S.'s third-most forested state is a major draw for the leaf-peeping community once fall rolls around. Known for its protected woodlands, West Virginia is the only state located entirely within the Appalachian region, one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world, making it an easy choice for vacationers in search of stunning fall foliage. The state's unique combination of stunning natural beauty and environmental diversity — its forests boast an enormous, diverse range of flora and fauna — makes visiting worthwhile in any season. However, there is something particularly special about West Virginia in autumn. One of the state's most popular fall foliage destinations is Coopers Rock State Forest, where you can embrace the great outdoors.
Coopers Rock State Forest is a charming East Coast autumn vacation destination nestled within the breathtaking canyons and woodlands of the Appalachian Mountains. With over 12,000 acres and 50 miles of trails to explore by bike or by foot, the forest is perfect for those seeking crisp autumn air, scenic hikes, and brilliant foliage. Its peaceful setting, combined with picturesque lakes and overlooks, makes it one of West Virginia's must-visit fall destinations. To best enjoy fall foliage at this breathtaking location, consider staying nearby at the park's nearest city, Morgantown — an ideal base for exploring the wilderness. Camping is an option, too; check ahead before you go, however, as the park's two campgrounds, McCollum and Rhododendron, close in November.
Admire Coopers Rock State Forest's vibrant fall foliage from its scenic overlooks and hikes
One of the best ways to take in Cooper Rock State Forest's majestic fall colors is from its scenic overlooks. Coopers Rock Overlook is the forest's most popular attraction, offering sweeping panoramic views of the Cheat River Gorge. It was named one of the most Instagrammable spots in greater Morgantown by Visit Mountaineer Country. Another beautiful viewpoint, the Raven Rock Overlook offers expansive views of rolling hillsides, colorful trees, and picturesque dwellings. It's an excellent spot for catching a sunset or enjoying a picnic in a serene natural setting. There's a parking lot nearby so you don't need to hike this at night. The peak time for fall foliage is typically from September to mid-October, but be sure to check the U.S. Fall Foliage Prediction Map for an accurate timing. The forest's diverse mix of hickory, maple, and oak trees creates an impressive display of color in this part of the Mid-Atlantic.
Fall is the best time to explore Coopers Rock State Forest's many hiking trails, with cooler weather making conditions comfortable and rejuvenating, all while surrounded by brilliant autumn hues. The moderate Rattlesnake Trail is a popular 1.6-mile hike featuring some steep, rocky terrain and picturesque forest canopies. The slightly longer Ravens Rock Trail — 2.6 miles in distance — takes you through bouldery terrain and rewards with a magnificent overlook, especially impressive in the early morning. Since the season can bring occasional wet weather, wearing appropriate footwear and clothing is recommended. Pets are allowed on these trails but must be kept on a leash.
Enjoy rock climbing and other outdoor activities in Coopers Rock State Forest
For a unique vantage point of Coopers Rock State Forest's incredible landscape, why not try rock climbing or bouldering? The rocky terrain in this region is considered one of the best for tackling the forest's distinctive rock formations and cliffs. There are hundreds of boulder problems to attempt, including popular spots like the Sunset Wall, Upper Rock City, and Tilted Tree. Just be sure to exercise caution and follow the park's rules for climbing, such as avoiding climbing after dark when the park closes, refraining from placing bolts into the rock face, and respecting no-climb zones. Referring to Coppers Rock Bouldering Guide will be beneficial for those looking to delve deeper into the park's climbing routes.
If adrenaline-fueled activities aren't your style, Coopers Rock State Forest also offers a peaceful atmosphere for those who prefer to relax and admire the wildlife. The forest is home to a variety of species, including mammals like black bears, coyotes, and raccoons and birds such as hawks, turkey vultures, and owls. Messinger Lake, located within the park, is a great fishing spot — just be sure to have your West Virginia fishing license to hand. Photography enthusiasts will find no shortage of natural beauty to capture. The park's dramatic terrains and rugged vistas make for ideal photo opportunities. There are also scenic picnic spots and campground sites scattered throughout the forest, perfect for enjoying a delicious meal surrounded by vibrant fall foliage. These sites, which include restrooms, grills, and drinking water, can be reserved by contacting the forest office. If you're keen to explore more fall camping options, check out these five amazing campsites near New York City.