The 'Friendliest Town In The South' Is A Beautiful North Carolina Gem With Shops And Mountain Views
Found in the rolling western foothills of North Carolina, Tyron is one of those blink-and-you-might-miss-it towns at first glance. With a population of less than a few thousand, it holds the self-proclaimed title of the "Friendliest Town in the South," living up to its name with a welcoming atmosphere. It was once home to jazz legend Nina Simone, who was born here in 1933. Today, you'll see her influence all over town, from murals to memorials dedicated to the musician. The town is also popular with equestrians, complete with riding trails, equestrian centers, and the longest-running steeplechase race in the state.
The town sits within the area deemed the "First Peak of the Blue Ridge," so be on the lookout for mountain views that surround the city. Whether you're picking around the town's antique shops or checking out the area's wineries, you'll feel right at home. Tryon is located about 45 miles southeast of Asheville, and just about a 40-minute drive from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.
Explore Tryon's quaint downtown with shopping, wine, and tributes to Nina Simone
Downtown Tyron is only made up of a few blocks, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in the variety of stores found here. Antique malls, boutique stores, and tributes to local legends like Nina Simone are lined along Trade Street, the city's main drag. A good starting point is the Nina Simone Plaza, where a bronze sculpture honors the singer and civil rights activist. Located on the edge of town on the side of a gas station, there is also a mural dedicated to the singer. Her childhood home is currently under preservation efforts by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
To browse for antiques and collectibles, head to the Old Mill Market Square, where you can pick to your heart's content at over 90 booths stretching over 80,000 square feet. Next door, you'll find even more odds, ends, and treasures at the Tryon Antique Mall and Marketplace. The town is also home to a selection of specialty shops, from the homemade soaps at the Mountain Trail Soap Company to the Back Alley Boutique, a hemp lounge and shop focused on locally-made goods. To visit another charming downtown, drive north about one hour to reach Black Mountain, "America's Prettiest Small Town" and a Blue Ridge Mountain getaway full of walkable charm.
Most people don't know that this area in the Blue Ridge Mountains hides one of America's most underrated wine regions. To the east of the city, there are a few vineyards within 20 miles of Tyron. A highly-rated winery is the Overmountain Vineyards, a family-friendly farm that spans over 70 acres in the Tryon Foothills. It offers tastings of their grape varietals, including their premium white wine, petit manseng, as well as a pick-your-own blueberry farm.
Discover Tryon's love affair with horses and mountain trails
Tyron's love for horses runs deep. Equestrian culture remains evident all over the town, with the founding of the Tryon Riding and Hunting Club in 1925 and the annual Block House Steeplechase race held every spring since 1947. Visitors are greeted by the town's unofficial mascot, an oversized Toy Horse named Morris the Horse, made by the Tryon Toy Makers to promote their work during local events. Today, it is found on the corner of Trade and Pacolet Streets.
The city is home to several equestrian centers that are open to the public. The Tryon International Equestrian Center holds competitions throughout the year, but it also offers nine restaurants on-site, shopping, and trail rides through the Blue Ridge Mountains. There are festivals and non-horse-related events, like trivia nights and concerts. At the free-to-visit Foothills Equestrian Nature Center, you can also hike on 6 miles of trails.
For more hiking and mountainous landscapes, head to Pearson's Falls. The easy trail leads to a 90-foot waterfall surrounded by a lush valley. Another great hiking trail is found at the Vaughn Creek Greenway, a 1.6-mile out-and-back hike that leads to a smaller but still picturesque cascade, Sillers Falls. To the east of the city, you can chase more falls in the unique community of Connestee Falls, hidden in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, which is an ethereal waterfall haven.