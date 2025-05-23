The 'Friendliest Town In The South' Is A Beautiful North Carolina Gem With Shops And Mountain Views

Downtown Tyron is only made up of a few blocks, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in the variety of stores found here. Antique malls, boutique stores, and tributes to local legends like Nina Simone are lined along Trade Street, the city's main drag. A good starting point is the Nina Simone Plaza, where a bronze sculpture honors the singer and civil rights activist. Located on the edge of town on the side of a gas station, there is also a mural dedicated to the singer. Her childhood home is currently under preservation efforts by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

To browse for antiques and collectibles, head to the Old Mill Market Square, where you can pick to your heart's content at over 90 booths stretching over 80,000 square feet. Next door, you'll find even more odds, ends, and treasures at the Tryon Antique Mall and Marketplace. The town is also home to a selection of specialty shops, from the homemade soaps at the Mountain Trail Soap Company to the Back Alley Boutique, a hemp lounge and shop focused on locally-made goods. To visit another charming downtown, drive north about one hour to reach Black Mountain, "America's Prettiest Small Town" and a Blue Ridge Mountain getaway full of walkable charm.

Most people don't know that this area in the Blue Ridge Mountains hides one of America's most underrated wine regions. To the east of the city, there are a few vineyards within 20 miles of Tyron. A highly-rated winery is the Overmountain Vineyards, a family-friendly farm that spans over 70 acres in the Tryon Foothills. It offers tastings of their grape varietals, including their premium white wine, petit manseng, as well as a pick-your-own blueberry farm.